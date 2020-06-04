Garth Brooks Postpones Cincinnati Stadium Show

COVID-19 has forced Garth Brooks to postpone his Cincinnati stop on The Stadium Tour for a second time. Brooks was originally supposed to bring...

Brooks was originally supposed to bring his latest tour to Paul Brown Stadium on May 16 before the show was pushed six weeks back to June 27. The singer’s Charlotte concert has also faced two postponements in May and June but is now set for October. A make-up date in Cincinnati, however, is yet to be announced.

“Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do,” Brooks said of his show’s inital postponments. “Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy.”

Mass gatherings remain restricted in Ohio, where over 36,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed and over 2,200 have died. Whenever Brooks does find a new date for the show, it will mark his first performance at Paul Brown Stadium and include 70,000 fans after a speedy sell-out.

While the country star has seen much of his spring and summer touring schedule change, he has kept busy performing for fans. Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood appeared in a primetime special that saw them perform a variety of songs from their Nashville home. The couple also headlined the Grand Ole Opry recently to keep the program’s long-running streak going despite its iconic venue being empty.