Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood To Perform Grand Ole Opry Concert

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are used to stepping on stage to perform for thousands, but their next concert will be a bit different. The powerhouse country couple will perform for an empty Grand Ole Opry on May 2 as the coronavirus continues to impact live events and mass gatherings.

Although no fans will be able to witness the pair in person, the show will be broadcast live for radio and streaming as part of the Grand Ole Opry’s long-running tradition. The weekly show first began nearly a century ago and has a current streak of 4,922 Saturday performances that even a global pandemic can’t cease. Shows have continued to air for the past few weeks without audiences but only performers and a small production crew onsite.

“So me and Miss Yearwood – we’re going to be doing the Opry,” Brooks shared on his Facebook Live series Inside Studio G. He quipped that he’ll perform “some of the greatest country music on the planet” and that may not include his own material but rather the work of George Strait, Randy Travis and more.

Yearwood shared her excitement for the show in a tweet, calling it a date night for her and her husband of nearly 15 years.

The Nashville-based couple have been united in performing for fans stuck at home since the pandemic spread into the U.S. They staged a collaborative session in March via Facebook Live that proved so popular, the stream ended up crashing. To appeal to a wider audience, the duo landed their own primetime special featuring performances from their home studio.