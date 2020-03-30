Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood To Host Televised Home Concert

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will host an at-home concert to broadcast nationally this week. “Garth & Trisha Live!” will air Wednesday, April 1...

“Garth & Trisha Live!” will air Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. on CBS, featuring the country music powerhouses performing live from their home recording studio. Brooks & Yearwood will perform select songs requested by fans and film the one-hour special with a limited crew to abide by proper social distancing guidelines.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” the couple said in a statement. “In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus.”

The primetime special came to be after the Nashville-based couple hosted a Facebook Live concert last week that was so popular, its millions of viewers caused the livestream to crash.

“After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President of Specials -Music and Live Events at CBS. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”

“Garth & Trisha Live!” marks the second special of its kind to broadcast nationwide in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. On March 29, Elton John hosted the star-studded “Living Room Concert For America,” a benefit special presented by iHeartRadio. Artists like Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys all performed from their homes, while Lady Gaga, Lizzo and more sent well-wishes to all those impacted by the virus. The event’s airing took the place of the postponed iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Brooks is currently on hiatus from his aptly named The Stadium Tour. Virus concerns forced the hitmaker to postpone his scheduled May gigs in Charlotte and Cincinnati, both of which are tentatively rescheduled for June. The remainder of his summer schedule is highlighted by his planned August 22 takeover of Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Brooks will be the first artist to headline a concert at the new stadium.