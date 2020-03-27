Elton John, iHeartRadio Team Up For Charity Living Room Concert

Like most major events, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will not go on this weekend as originally planned. In its place, iHeartMedia is putting on...

Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong are among the jam-packed lineup slated to perform at “Living Room Concert For America.” All artists will perform live from their homes as part of practicing social distancing but come together virtually to entertain millions coping with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sir Elton John will host the show, which will broadcast commercial-free on FOX Sunday at 9 p.m., as well as through iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and the iHeartRadio app.

“The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America will also pay tribute to the people on the frontlines who are putting their lives at risk every day to fight the spread of COVID-19 — the health professionals, first responders and local heroes,” reads an official release.

In addition to enjoying the lineup of at-home music from their favorite artists, viewers are encouraged to support Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation by making donations throughout the program.

“Living Room Concert For America” marks the first televised event artists are putting on from home, however, the notion has now become part of a new normal. Dozens of artists have turned to livestreaming performances from home while their tour plans have been altered. The new tactic has even become so popular that the event announcement app Bandsintown has launched a new alert system to notify fans when an artist conducts a livestream performance.