As the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) rapidly spreads across the country, artists are taking their performances to social media platforms to livestream shows. Bandsintown, an app that alerts fans of upcoming concerts, will now direct fans to livestreams.

Bandsintown will add “Watch Live” alerts to artist pages, which will directly link to the artist’s livestream concert – whether it be on Facebook Live, Instagram, Twitch, or other streaming platforms. Artists will also be able to promote their livestreams on their own Bandsintown page via the free platform Bandsintown For Artists next week.

In addition to the new feature, Bandsintown Live channel will host the multi-day Bandsintown Live Music Marathon next week. The event, set to take place from Thursday, March 26 to Friday, March 27, will feature performances from rising artists and A-list stars to help collect money to donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. A lineup will be announced next week.

Livestreams have become popular during this time as dozens of artists are cancelling upcoming tours. Acts like Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, Tool, and Foo Fighters had to reschedule shows, while Live Nation postponed all remaining tours throughout March. Large-scale festivals also announced postponed dates, including Coachella, Stagecoach, Bottlerock Napa Valley, and Bonnaroo.

See our updating list of artists livestreaming shows here.