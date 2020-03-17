Artists Begin Streaming At-Home Concerts During Coronavirus Pandemic

In the midst of isolating, social distancing, and quarantining to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, multiple A-list stars are live streaming concerts for fans...

In the midst of isolating, social distancing, and quarantining to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, multiple A-list stars are live streaming concerts for fans across the globe.

Already, a handful of artists have taken to Instagram Live and other streaming platforms to perform short sets this week. Alt-rapper Gnash performed on Instagram Live on Friday, followed by Code Orange filming their live performance at the empty Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh on Switch over the weekend. Diplo also turned isolation into a party with over an hour of tunes for a YouTube mix, while Alejandro Sanz and Juanes performers a jam session along with digital Q&A from Art House Miami Studio on Sunday.

Yesterday, the streams ramped-up with live performances online from Hunter Hayes, Miley Cyrus, Yungblud, Yo-Yo Ma, Pink, The Indigo Girls, Keith Urban, and Coldplay. It seems like this is just the start – as live streams will only get more prevalent as the virus rages on across the globe.

Today, the Celtic rock group Dropkick Murphys will live stream their performance in Boston to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for the first time in their career. Country’s Luke Combs will hold a concert tonight at 7 p.m. to “sing a couple of tunes” on Instagram, while country duo the Young Fables will host a concert at 9 p.m. on Facebook. Country fans can also look out for a concert from Garth Brooks on his weekly “Inside Studio G” Facebook series next Monday, March 29 at 7 p.m. EST, where he and possibly his wife Trisha Yearwood will take requests for up to an hour.

A handful of artists have also announced daily series; Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard announced that he will live stream daily performances from his home studio, John Legend has launched the series “Together At Home” with Global Citizen for a series of online performances starting Tuesday night, and Christine and the Queens will head to Instagram daily to live stream with “guests and weird concepts.” Broadway’s Katharine McPhee will also host her own live stream each night on Instagram with her Grammy-winning composer husband David Foster.

Those who will miss out on Ultra Music Festival – since the 2020 event has been cancelled – will have the chance to hear an audio virtual edition of the festival featuring Major Lazer, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, and more this Friday via SiriusXM.

The uptick in live streams follows Live Nation’s announcement last week to postpone all remaining tours throughout the month of March. Many popular artists had to go a step further and cancel dates throughout April and May, including Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, and more. Concert venues have begun to shut down across the country, with all venues closed in New York City and Los Angeles as the U.S. tries to prevent the spread of the virus. We’ve compiled an updating list of concerts cancelled due to coronavirus here.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, coronavirus has infected at least 5,359 people across the U.S., with a death toll of at least 100. Across the world, the virus is spreading rapidly, infecting more than 197,000 and killing nearly 8,000 people, CNN reports.

We’ll update this story as more live streams are announced. Check back for updates.