Neil Young To Hold Streaming Concert Series Amid Delayed Tour

In the absence of a new tour, Neil Young has announced an intimate streaming concert series to keep him close with fans while staying put amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The series, dubbed the Fireside Sessions, will feature Young performing at his home with his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, behind the camera to film.

“It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together,” the singer shared on his Neil Young Archives website. “We will soon be announcing the first one right here at NYA in the Times-Contrarian and on the Hearse Theater schedule, as well as social media except Facebook.”

Young had planned on venturing out on the road with Crazy Horse on their Barn Tour at some point this year. The musicians had mapped out much of the trek and drew on nostalgia when planning, with Young claiming he only wanted to play venues that have been around for much of his career.

“Many of the old places we used to play are gone now, replaced by new coliseums we have to book year in advance and we don’t want to go anyway. That’s not the way we like to play,” Young wrote on his website. “It sounds way too much like a real job if you have to book it and wait a year, so we have decided to play the old arenas – not the new sports facilities put up by corporations for their sports teams.”

No other details were given on the tour, though Young recently announced that the outing would be delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to keep audiences safe, particularly those who are high-risk for coronavirus symptoms.

Young’s last public performance came in September at Wisconsin’s Farm Aid concert. His latest Crazy Horse record Colorado dropped soon after.