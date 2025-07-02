Bob Vylan, Kneecap Face Criminal Investigations for Pro-Palestine Sets at Glastonbury Fest

English punk-rap duo Bob Vylan and Irish rap trio Kneecap are currently facing criminal investigations over their controversial sets at Glastonbury Festival.

Last weekend, Kneecap took the stage and led the crowd in chants of “Fuck Keir Starmer” and “Free, free Palestine.” Additionally, the group told the crowd to “riot outside the courts” during member Mo Chara’s upcoming hearings in the UK, though they later clarified that they’re calling for “no riots — just love and support, and support for Palestine.”

Similarly, Bob Vylan started chants during their set including “Free Palestine” and “Death to the IDF.” They also displayed an on-screen message reading: “Free Palestine. The United Nations have called it a genocide. The BBC calls it a ‘conflict.'” Following their set, Bob Vylan wrote in an Instagram post that “teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.”

Both Avon and Somerset Police in the UK confirmed criminal investigation into both bands.

“A senior detective has been appointed to lead this investigation,” a spokesperson announced. “This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our enquiries are at an early stage.”

This isn’t the first time Kneecap has been under fire this year; the trio has faced backlash across the music scene following their pro-Palestine performance at Coachella, displaying “F**k Israel, Free Palestine” on the screens behind them. Since the on-stage protest, the band said they’ve been made targets of a “smear campaign.”

They were also removed from Scotland’s TRNSMT festival, as well as Germany’s Hurricane Festival and Southside Festival. All three cancellations follow a resurfaced 2023 video of Kneecap where the group allegedly calls for the death of British Members of Parliament. The video was assessed by anti-terror police in the U.K. Another video has also sparked outrage; a video from 2024 shows the band expressing support for Hamas and Hezbollah — which the UK government asserts as terror groups.

Kneecap member Chara, born Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, has since been charged with a terrorism offense by London’s Metropolitan Police. The band issued a statement noting that they deny the “offense,” adding that they will “vehemently defend ourselves.”