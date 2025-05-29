Kneecap Removed from Scottish Festival Over Safety Concerns

The Irish rap trio Kneecap has caused uproar in the music scene over their pro-Palestine performance at Coachella, and now, the group has been removed from Scotland’s TRNSMT festival this July amid safety concerns.

Originally, Kneecap was set to perform at the festival in Glasgow in a month, however, last week, law enforcement said that there were concerns about the band’s appearance, noting that “there was no prior consultation with Police Scotland before acts were booked.”

“Officers have highlighted the potential reaction of such a large audience to this band would require a significant policing operation in order to support the delivery of a safe event,” a spokesperson for the police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Kneecap took to social media to share the news, writing that they would no longer be performing “due to concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event.”

“To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights, and hotels to see us play, we are sorry…it is out of our hands,” Kneecap wrote. “Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues — ever. Make of that what you will.”

To try and “make up for” their festival appearance, Kneecap has since booked a gig at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on July 8.

In similar fashion, Kneecap’s appearances were pulled at Germany’s Hurricane Festival and Southside Festival this June. All three cancellations follow a resurfaced 2023 video of Kneecap where the group allegedly calls for the death of British Members of Parliament. The video was assessed by anti-terror police in the U.K. Another video has also sparked outrage; a video from 2024 shows the band expressing support for Hamas and Hezbollah — which the UK government asserts as terror groups.

Kneecap member Mo Chara, born Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, has since been charged with a terrorism offense by London’s Metropolitan Police. He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18. The band issued a statement noting that they deny the “offence,” adding that they will “vehemently defend ourselves.”

“This is political policing,” the band said. “This is a carnival of distraction.”