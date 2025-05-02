Kneecap’s Gigs in Germany Cancelled Following Pro-Palestine Protests

Kneecap made headlines with their anti-Israel comments during their Coachella performance last month, and now, five of their shows in Germany have been nixed.

The Irish rap trio was set to perform at Hurricane Festival and Southside Festival this coming June, but those appearances have been pulled. Additionally, Kneecap was scheduled to headline shows in Hamburg, Berlin, and Germany, but those gigs have also been called-off.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pro-Palestine slogan “From the river to the sea” has been interpreted by some German courts as anti-Israel hate speech and deemed criminally offensive in some states, including Berlin.

The Germany cancellation follow a resurfaced 2023 video of Kneecap where the group allegedly calls for the death of British Members of Parliament. The video is currently being assessed by anti-terror police in the U.K. Another video has also sparked outrage; a video from 2024 shows the band expressing support for Hamas and Hezbollah — which the UK government asserts as terror groups.

Kneecap has since released a statement, noting that they “do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah.” Additionally, they apologized to the families of two MPs who were killed in recent years.

“Since our statements at Coachella — exposing the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people — we have faced a coordinated smear campaign,” the trio said in a statement on Instagram. “For over a year, we have used our shows to call out the British and Irish governments’ complicity in war crimes.”

They went on to note that the group is taking action against these “malicious efforts,” which are “largely emanating from the U.S.” and are based on “deliberate distortions and falsehoods.” Kneecap said they are being targeted because “we are telling the truth, and our audience is growing.”

“Those attacking us want to silence criticism of a mass slaughter,” they continued. “They weaponize false accusations of antisemitism to distract, confuse, and provide cover for genocide. We do not give a f*ck what religion anyone practices. We know there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide just as we are.

“What we care about is that governments of the countries we perform in are enabling some of the most horrific crimes of our lifetimes — and we will not stay silent.”

Despite the “smear campaign,” Kneecap said that “no media spin will change this,” as “our only concern is the Palestinian people.” The group pointed to the fact that 20,000 Palestinian children have been murdered.