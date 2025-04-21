Report: Coachella CEO Feels ‘Blindsided’ After Kneecap’s On Stage Anti-Israel Message

Irish rap trio Kneecap had a message at Coachella: Free Palestine.

The group performed during both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and while the first weekend’s “Free Palestine” chants were cut-off from the official livestream, the trio returned this past weekend, making sure their message was heard.

Some uncensored messaging to Coachella 🤝🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/WbHZBrCZl5 — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) April 19, 2025

During Kneecap’s performance on April 18, the group displayed “F**k Israel, Free Palestine” on the screens behind them. Additionally, another message read: “Israel is committing genocide against Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes.”

In order to ensure that the message made it online, streamer Hasan Piker was invited to broadcast the protest on Twitch.

Member Mo Chara also chimed-in during the performance.

“The Irish not so long ago were persecuted at the hands of the Brits, but we were never bombed from the f***ing skies with nowhere to go,” Chara said. “The Palestinians have nowhere to go, its their f***ing home and they’re bombing them from the skies. If you’re not calling it a genocide, what the f**k are you callingt it?”

The crowd then began a “free, free Palestine” chant.

Mo chara speaking to thousands of Americans at coachella. The young people of America don't support genocide, get out on the streets and show this to that cunt Trump. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/fExyAn7GA6 — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) April 19, 2025

Not everyone was enthused with the performance and protest. According to The Hollywood Reporter, insiders said that Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett was “blindsided” by the band’s action. Tollett, nor the festival, has not publicly commented on the protest at this time.

Many pointed to the Supernova music festival, which was supposed to run from October 6 to 7, 2023, bringing thousands of people to the Israeli desert of Negev in Re’im near the Gaza border to coincide with the Jewish festival of Sukkot. However, the scene quickly changed as rockets were fired-off and 50 terrorists arrived in military uniforms, opening fire at anyone in their path. A total of 260 people were killed at the event.

| READ: Supernova Music Festival Survivors Sue Israeli Government |

The Creative Community for Peace, a nonprofit comprised of entertainment industry professionals, shared a statement on Sunday, noting that “festivals such as Coachella are meant to bring people together to celebrate music and life, instead they allowed the festival to devolve into a forum of hate — platforming a band that praised a terrorist group that carried out the largest massacre in music history.”

“At a time of record levels of antisemitism, it is outrageous that AEG and Goldenvoice allowed this to happen,” the organization said.

The Nova Community also issued a statement:

“This past weekend at Coachella, the band Kneecap shared messaging that deeply hurt many in our community — an affront made even more painful in light of the massacre that took place at the Nova Music Festival on October 7. The Nova community was built on the ideals of peace, freedom, and unity through music. Our festival was a space where people came together — across cultures and beliefs — to celebrate life. That’s why we believe that even in the face of ignorance or provocation, our response must be rooted in empathy, not hate. … We invite the members of Kneecap to visit the Nova Exhibition and experience firsthand the stories of those who were murdered, those who survived, and those who are still being held hostage. Not to shame or silence — but to connect. To witness. To understand. … Healing begins with listening. And we believe that even those who have spoken from a place of anger or misinformation are capable of empathy — if they are willing to see.”

Producer Scooter Braun also took to Instagram to note that Tollett “is a good man and has been an outspoken advocate on behalf of survivors of the Nova Music Festival” and he attended the exhibit in Los Angeles that honors the hundreds of festivalgoers who lost their lives.

“Let’s not lose sight of who this man is, and let us stand with him in this moment when a group without his knowing, took advantage of his festival and created hate in a place that’s filled with love,” Braun wrote.

Disturbed frontman David Draiman — who is Jewish — also had some words for Kneecap.

“Here’s some uncensored messaging for you pathetic, virtue signaling morons,” he wrote in a response on X, showing a photo of himself with his middle finger up. “Am Yisrael Chai sweethearts.”

Here’s some uncensored messaging for you pathetic, virtue signaling morons. Am Yisrael Chai sweethearts 😉🇮🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/lLptrLSh7d — David Draiman 🟦🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) April 19, 2025

Kneecap, however, is standing by their protest. Variety shared a headline that read “Irish Rap Group Kneecap Projects Aggressive Pro-Palestine, Anti-Israel Messages During Coachella Sets,” and Kneecap reshared the article on X, adding: “Honesty isn’t aggressive — f**king bombs are.”