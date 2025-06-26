Boston Pizza and Live Nation Canada Announce National Summer Concert Promotion

Boston Pizza has announced a new multi-year partnership with Live Nation Canada, launching a nationwide summer promotion that will offer customers a chance to win concert tickets and other prizes.

Through this program, guests dining at any Boston Pizza restaurant can scan a QR code in-store and submit their receipt information for a chance to win tickets to concerts happening throughout the summer. More than 400 tickets will be awarded, including a VIP fly-away experience to a major show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. In addition, one lucky guest in each province will win a pair of tickets to a summer concert as part of the campaign’s launch celebration.

“We are thrilled to begin this partnership with Live Nation Canada, allowing us to bring together great food and unforgettable live music experiences,” said James Kawalecki, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Boston Pizza.

“As Boston Pizza looks to continue building meaningful connections with a younger, more social audience, we’re embracing their passion for music to create memorable moments at our restaurants across the country this summer.”

As part of the collaboration, select Boston Pizza restaurants will host live music performances from local artists throughout the summer. These events are intended to offer guests a chance to enjoy live entertainment in their own communities while dining on seasonal menu items.

The promotion also includes a special offer for concertgoers. Anyone who visits a Boston Pizza location with a valid concert ticket on the day of or the day after a show will receive a free individual pizza. The company is positioning its restaurants as ideal destinations for both pre-show gatherings and post-concert meetups during the busy summer concert season.

This partnership coincides with a broader brand refresh for Boston Pizza, aimed at connecting with younger, socially active customers while maintaining its status as a long-established casual dining chain in Canada.

For more details on the summer promotions, including contest rules and a list of participating concerts, visit bostonpizza.com.