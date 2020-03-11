Neil Young Delays Tour Announcement Citing Risk To Audiences

Neil Young fans will have to wait a bit longer to catch the singer and Crazy Horse on their Barn Tour. In the wake...

Neil Young fans will have to wait a bit longer to catch the singer and Crazy Horse on their Barn Tour. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Young announced that he is putting off previously announced tour plans.

“We find ourselves looking at this uncertain world, with our Crazy Horse Barn Tour booked and ready to announce the first leg, the idea of announcing the tour and putting tickets on sale is questionable and needs to be thought through,” reads a statement posted on Young’s official website.

Only a few weeks prior, Young revealed that a tour was on the horizon for Crazy Horse. The Barn Tour aimed to put a heavy emphasis on rock nostalgia by visiting only historic arenas that Young and his band had headlined throughout the decades. When the trek will come to fruition remains unknown as Young expressed his concern for his audiences, particularly those within a high-risk demographic.

“Many of our music loving fans have been waiting for almost 10 years for us to break it out and hit the road,” Young continued. “We are all super ready to go, and the last thing we want to do is put people at risk, especially our older audience. No one wants to become sick in this pandemic. So here we are together, watching to see how it goes, how long it will last, and how many more of our planet’s people and animals will be affected.”

Young concluded his message offering well-wishes to scientists, health care and government officials coping with the global virus.

Although official tour dates were never unveiled, Young is the latest artist to alter tour plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mariah Carey, Pearl Jam and more adjusted their U.S. tour schedules as the virus has now infected over 1,000 U.S. residents.

Stay tuned here for the latest live event updates in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.