Dropkick Murphys To Livestream St. Patricks Day Performance

The Celtic rockers of Dropkick Murphys won’t be able to perform live on St. Patrick’s Day weekend amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Instead, the group will livestream a concert in Boston for fans across the world.

“For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” the band said in a statement over the weekend. “The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so…This Tuesday we’re doing a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE – ALL OVER THE WORLD!”

The live stream will take place on Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook Live. See the full announcement here.

Dropkick Murphys were originally slated to play a round of “Boston Blowout” shows starting March 13 at Boston’s Picasso Ballroom. Then, they’d play three gigs in a row at the Boston House of Blues, one show Monday night at Big Night Live, followed by a performance on St. Patrick’s Day at the House of Blues. However, over the last week, the virus has taken over the city and Massachusetts as a whole. The state has more than 160 cases; Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called for a public health emergency on Sunday. The US Centers for Disease Control has urged people to practice “social distancing” and avoid public transportation.

Live Nation has postponed remaining tours this month, while sports leagues suspended operations. See our full list of live events cancelled due to coronavirus here.