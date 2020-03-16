The Killers Reveal World Tour Dates In Support Of New LP
The Killers are back and ready to hit the road across North America in support of their new album this fall.
Following a round of festival appearances and shows across the UK and Europe this summer, the rockers will head back to the states late-August, kicking things off in Denver. From there, they’ll visit Vancouver, Phoenix, Orlando, St. Paul, Verona, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, stopping at venues along the way like Chicago’s United Center, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Austin’s Frank Erwin Center, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and Boston’s TD Garden before wrapping-up at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on October 10.
Throughout the run, they’ll be joined by Blossoms, Sam Fender, Manic Street Preachers, Orville Peck, and Johnny Marr, varying per date.
Imploding the Mirage, The Killers’ forthcoming sixth studio record, is due May 29 via Island Records. The first single off the EP, “Caution,” will feature former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. This is the band’s follow-up to Wonderful Wonderful in 2017 and will feature cameos from a handful of other artists including The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, and Lucius.
See The Killers’ full round of North American tour dates below.
The Killers | Imploding the Mirage 2020 North American Tour
08/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/22 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheare
08/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
09/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/12 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
09/15 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
09/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/27 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Event Center
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
