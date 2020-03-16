The Killers Reveal World Tour Dates In Support Of New LP

The Killers are back and ready to hit the road across North America in support of their new album this fall. Following a round...

The Killers are back and ready to hit the road across North America in support of their new album this fall.

Following a round of festival appearances and shows across the UK and Europe this summer, the rockers will head back to the states late-August, kicking things off in Denver. From there, they’ll visit Vancouver, Phoenix, Orlando, St. Paul, Verona, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, stopping at venues along the way like Chicago’s United Center, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Austin’s Frank Erwin Center, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and Boston’s TD Garden before wrapping-up at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on October 10.

Throughout the run, they’ll be joined by Blossoms, Sam Fender, Manic Street Preachers, Orville Peck, and Johnny Marr, varying per date.

Imploding the Mirage, The Killers’ forthcoming sixth studio record, is due May 29 via Island Records. The first single off the EP, “Caution,” will feature former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. This is the band’s follow-up to Wonderful Wonderful in 2017 and will feature cameos from a handful of other artists including The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, and Lucius.

See The Killers’ full round of North American tour dates below.

Visit Ticket Club to find tickets to see The Killers on tour in 2020

The Killers | Imploding the Mirage 2020 North American Tour

08/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/22 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheare

08/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/12 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

09/15 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

09/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/27 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Event Center

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena