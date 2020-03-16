Elton John Postpones North American Tour Amid Pandemic

Elton John’s ongoing farewell tour has hit a snag due to the coronavirus pandemic. The retiring performer, who was slated to headline North American...

Elton John’s ongoing farewell tour has hit a snag due to the coronavirus pandemic. The retiring performer, who was slated to headline North American arenas March 26 through May 2, has announced he’s postponing those tour dates.

“Unfortunately, as all of you know, there has been this awful pandemic called coronavirus which is extremely worrying and extremely dangerous if we don’t take precautions,” John said to fans in a video posted to his social media accounts. “So because of that, I’m having to reschedule all my shows between March 26 and May 2 of this year so hang on to your ticket because these shows will be done in the future. I don’t know when but they will be done.”

The legendary composer went on to say that he’s followed the widespread medical advice and protocols from experts in making the decision to postpone, adding that fans should stay home in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

“I will see you in the future, don’t know when, but I will definitely see you and I’m dying to resume the tour. I’m dying to see all of you at the venues when it is safe and when we can all enjoy ourselves together in the best possible circumstances. Until then, I give you all my love and thank you all for the wonderful support you’ve given me during this tour so far,” John concluded.

The health of my fans is of the upmost importantance to me, so I have made the decision to reschedule my upcoming #EltonFarewellTour shows between March 26th – May 2nd. pic.twitter.com/8iuPeB8oiN — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 16, 2020

John’s touring schedule will feature an additional North American stretch that will run from May 22 through July 8. After that, he is poised to perform international dates through early 2021.

The Rocket Man recently had to alter his Oceanic tour dates over health concerns, though not specifically coronavirus. John was forced to cut a New Zealand concert short after losing his voice following a walking pneumonia diagnosis. He subsequently postponed his remaining New Zealand shows until January 2021.

Elton John has already completed over 170 shows on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which is supposed to surpass 300 dates when it wraps next year.