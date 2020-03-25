Garth Brooks has announced a new pair of dates for his aptly titled The Stadium Tour. Brooks was originally scheduled to bring the cross-country...

Garth Brooks has announced a new pair of dates for his aptly titled The Stadium Tour.

Brooks was originally scheduled to bring the cross-country tour to Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on May 2 and Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium on May 16. Now, the country star is tentatively planning to visit both venues on June 13 and 27, respectively.

“Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do,” Brooks said in a statement. “Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy.”

Both shows saw an overwhelming number of fans purchase tickets for their original dates. The gig at Bank of America Stadium sold 74,000 in only 90 minutes while Cincinnati locals set a record by achieving the city’s fastest entertainment sell-out in only 75 minutes. 70,000 fans are anticipated to catch Brooks’ first-ever show at Paul Brown Stadium. All tickets will be honored for the newly-revealed dates.

Recommendations from health experts led the country titan to postpone his May dates. Current CDC guidelines call for restrictions of public gatherings with more than 50 people through mid-May. As a result, sports leagues like the MLB have prolonged their delay and dozens of festivals and concert tours have been thwarted.

Barring any further disruptions to his tour schedule later this year, Brooks is set to perform at the future home of the NFL’s Raiders. The August 22 show marks the first-ever concert held at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. He had the same honor of headlining the first concert at Notre Dame Stadium back in 2018.

Garth Brooks launched his game day-inspired The Stadium Tour last March and has performed 14 shows to date. His most recent performance came February 22 from Detroit’s Ford Field.