Chicago, Celtic Woman Lead Thursday Ticket Onsales

Onsales March 25, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Continuing the musical frenzy of Wednesday's ticket sale opportunities, Thursday, March 26 will see additional theater performances hit the market. Long-running musical Chicago sees...

Continuing the musical frenzy of Wednesday’s ticket sale opportunities, Thursday, March 26 will see additional theater performances hit the market. Long-running musical Chicago sees select shows on its current national tour release tickets. The hit show is slated to visit North Carolina later in the year and locals can snag tickets for a trio of shows in Greensboro and Durham, respectively with the general onsale. Joining Chicago on the public sale listings is a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia.

Acclaimed vocal group Celtic Woman is the day’s other top headliner. The Irish group are continuing their status as road warriors with plenty of shows on their calendar for the remainder of the year. They will visit Milwaukee and Atlanta during the holiday season and Seattle in the coming weeks. Tickets for the winter shows are up for pre-sale while springtime dates are going on general sale.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday, March 26, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Bill Champlin, Peter Beckett, John Ford Coley & Elliot LurieOrleans ShowroomLas VegasNV07/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaGA12/01/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandThe Riverside TheaterMilwaukeeWI11/25/2020 07:30 PMETIX
Everclear:Songs From An American Movie 20th Anniversary TourHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachNH06/05/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
HAIMRyman AuditoriumNashvilleTN10/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Lynyrd SkynyrdInnsbrook After HoursGlenn AllenVA07/23/2020 06:00 PMETIX
Taste of the South at The AnthemThe AnthemWashingtonDC04/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tusk – the Worlds Number One Tribute To Fleetwood MacPeoria Civic CenterPeoriaIL10/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Walk Off the EarthHoyt Sherman PlaceDes MoinesIA08/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
WWE Presents NXT Live!South Side BallroomDallasTX05/17/2020 05:00 PMLIVN
Ziggy MarleyIndian Ranch AmphitheatreWEBSTERMA07/26/2020 01:00 PMETIX

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoIL04/25/2020 11:00 AMTWEB
Celtic Woman – CelebrationMoore TheatreSeattleWA05/15/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Woman – CelebrationMoore TheatreSeattleWA05/14/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
Chicago The MusicalSteven Tanger Center for the Performing ArtsGreensboroNC06/16/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Chicago The MusicalSteven Tanger Center for the Performing ArtsGreensboroNC06/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Chicago The MusicalSteven Tanger Center for the Performing ArtsGreensboroNC06/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Chicago the MusicalDPAC – Durham Performing Arts CenterDurhamNC06/20/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Chicago the MusicalDPAC – Durham Performing Arts CenterDurhamNC06/20/2020 02:00 PMTouring
Chicago the MusicalDPAC – Durham Performing Arts CenterDurhamNC06/21/2020 01:00 PMTouring
Do You Hear The People Sing?Regent TheatreMelbourne,IC06/20/2020 02:30 PMTMAU
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force9:30 ClubWashingtonDC06/19/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
GreerU Street Music HallWashingtonDC06/20/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and TwoPrincess TheatreMelbourne,IC03/27/2020 07:30 PMTMAU
RAC9:30 ClubWashingtonDC06/24/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
The 5th DimensionPotawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event CenterMilwaukeeWI06/05/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Fratellis9:30 ClubWashingtonDC06/21/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
The Lemon TwigsU Street Music HallWashingtonDC06/19/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
Theory of a DeadmanChoctaw Pocola CenterStagePocolaOK06/26/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
