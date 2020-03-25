Chicago, Celtic Woman Lead Thursday Ticket Onsales

Continuing the musical frenzy of Wednesday’s ticket sale opportunities, Thursday, March 26 will see additional theater performances hit the market. Long-running musical Chicago sees select shows on its current national tour release tickets. The hit show is slated to visit North Carolina later in the year and locals can snag tickets for a trio of shows in Greensboro and Durham, respectively with the general onsale. Joining Chicago on the public sale listings is a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia.
Acclaimed vocal group Celtic Woman is the day’s other top headliner. The Irish group are continuing their status as road warriors with plenty of shows on their calendar for the remainder of the year. They will visit Milwaukee and Atlanta during the holiday season and Seattle in the coming weeks. Tickets for the winter shows are up for pre-sale while springtime dates are going on general sale.
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Thursday, March 26, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Bill Champlin, Peter Beckett, John Ford Coley & Elliot Lurie
|Orleans Showroom
|Las Vegas
|NV
|07/25/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Atlanta
|GA
|12/01/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|The Riverside Theater
|Milwaukee
|WI
|11/25/2020 07:30 PM
|ETIX
|Everclear:Songs From An American Movie 20th Anniversary Tour
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach
|NH
|06/05/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|HAIM
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|TN
|10/13/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Innsbrook After Hours
|Glenn Allen
|VA
|07/23/2020 06:00 PM
|ETIX
|Taste of the South at The Anthem
|The Anthem
|Washington
|DC
|04/25/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Tusk – the Worlds Number One Tribute To Fleetwood Mac
|Peoria Civic Center
|Peoria
|IL
|10/10/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Walk Off the Earth
|Hoyt Sherman Place
|Des Moines
|IA
|08/17/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE Presents NXT Live!
|South Side Ballroom
|Dallas
|TX
|05/17/2020 05:00 PM
|LIVN
|Ziggy Marley
|Indian Ranch Amphitheatre
|WEBSTER
|MA
|07/26/2020 01:00 PM
|ETIX
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Bluegrass Brunch
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|04/25/2020 11:00 AM
|TWEB
|Celtic Woman – Celebration
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|05/15/2021 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Woman – Celebration
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|05/14/2021 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Chicago The Musical
|Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
|Greensboro
|NC
|06/16/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Chicago The Musical
|Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
|Greensboro
|NC
|06/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Chicago The Musical
|Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
|Greensboro
|NC
|06/17/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Chicago the Musical
|DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center
|Durham
|NC
|06/20/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Chicago the Musical
|DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center
|Durham
|NC
|06/20/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Chicago the Musical
|DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center
|Durham
|NC
|06/21/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|Do You Hear The People Sing?
|Regent Theatre
|Melbourne,
|IC
|06/20/2020 02:30 PM
|TMAU
|Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|DC
|06/19/2020 08:00 PM
|EBRITE
|Greer
|U Street Music Hall
|Washington
|DC
|06/20/2020 07:00 PM
|EBRITE
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two
|Princess Theatre
|Melbourne,
|IC
|03/27/2020 07:30 PM
|TMAU
|RAC
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|DC
|06/24/2020 07:00 PM
|EBRITE
|The 5th Dimension
|Potawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event Center
|Milwaukee
|WI
|06/05/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Fratellis
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|DC
|06/21/2020 07:00 PM
|EBRITE
|The Lemon Twigs
|U Street Music Hall
|Washington
|DC
|06/19/2020 07:00 PM
|EBRITE
|Theory of a Deadman
|Choctaw Pocola CenterStage
|Pocola
|OK
|06/26/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
