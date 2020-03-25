Chicago, Celtic Woman Lead Thursday Ticket Onsales

Continuing the musical frenzy of Wednesday’s ticket sale opportunities, Thursday, March 26 will see additional theater performances hit the market. Long-running musical Chicago sees...

Continuing the musical frenzy of Wednesday’s ticket sale opportunities, Thursday, March 26 will see additional theater performances hit the market. Long-running musical Chicago sees select shows on its current national tour release tickets. The hit show is slated to visit North Carolina later in the year and locals can snag tickets for a trio of shows in Greensboro and Durham, respectively with the general onsale. Joining Chicago on the public sale listings is a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia.

Acclaimed vocal group Celtic Woman is the day’s other top headliner. The Irish group are continuing their status as road warriors with plenty of shows on their calendar for the remainder of the year. They will visit Milwaukee and Atlanta during the holiday season and Seattle in the coming weeks. Tickets for the winter shows are up for pre-sale while springtime dates are going on general sale.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday, March 26, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Bill Champlin, Peter Beckett, John Ford Coley & Elliot Lurie Orleans Showroom Las Vegas NV 07/25/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Celtic Thunder: Ireland Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta GA 12/01/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Celtic Thunder: Ireland The Riverside Theater Milwaukee WI 11/25/2020 07:30 PM ETIX Everclear:Songs From An American Movie 20th Anniversary Tour Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach NH 06/05/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA HAIM Ryman Auditorium Nashville TN 10/13/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Lynyrd Skynyrd Innsbrook After Hours Glenn Allen VA 07/23/2020 06:00 PM ETIX Taste of the South at The Anthem The Anthem Washington DC 04/25/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Tusk – the Worlds Number One Tribute To Fleetwood Mac Peoria Civic Center Peoria IL 10/10/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Walk Off the Earth Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines IA 08/17/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA WWE Presents NXT Live! South Side Ballroom Dallas TX 05/17/2020 05:00 PM LIVN Ziggy Marley Indian Ranch Amphitheatre WEBSTER MA 07/26/2020 01:00 PM ETIX

General Sale