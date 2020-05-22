Garth Brooks Postpones Charlotte Stadium Show To October

Garth Brooks has announced yet another postponement of his Charlotte concert. The singer has set October 10 as the new date for his gig...

Brooks was scheduled to bring The Stadium Tour to Charlotte on June 13 after its original date of May 2 had also been postponed due to the coronavirus. There is still uncertainty from health officials as to what the pandemic may look like in the fall, so Bank of America Stadium’s management is staying vigilant for the new concert date.

“Tepper Sports and Entertainment holds the health and safety of our patrons, entertainers and staff at live events as our top priority,” a Tepper Sports and Entertainment spokesman said in a statement. “The concert is scheduled and we are hopeful that it will take place. As is the case with any stadium event, we will be prepared to adjust and follow the guidelines communicated by the government, medical professionals and public health officials.”

Brooks had initially postponed both his Charlotte and Cincinnati tour dates to June, though his gig at Paul Brown Stadium remains scheduled for June 27.

“Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do,” Brooks said in a statement at the time. “Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy.”

While the country star has seen his touring schedule change, he has kept busy performing for fans. Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood appeared in a primetime special that saw them perform a variety of songs from their Nashville home. The couple also headlined the Grand Ole Opry recently to keep the program’s long-running streak going despite its iconic venue being empty.