Coachella Out a Headliner as Kanye West Drops Out

Ye, as Kanye West is now known, is reportedly not planning on performing at Coachella, which takes place in under two weeks. The rapper was scheduled as the headlining performer for Sunday night sets at the festival, joining Billie Eilish (Saturday) and Harry Styles (Friday) atop the bill. Sources told reporters that the rapper had not prepared for his performances, and wouldn’t be there this year.

Event organizers including Live Nation subsidiary and promoter Goldenvoice have not yet confirmed or responded to the reports. Ye remains listed as the Sunday headliner for Coachella 2022, scheduled for performances on April 17 and 24 on the event’s website.

Coachella announced Ye as one of its headliners for 2022 back in January of this year, as the event began its final preparations for a return after being cancelled due to COVID in 2020 and again in 2021. He threatened to call off his performances shortly after, when he took exception to reports about Eilish stopping a show to assist a fan. That, he felt, was a slight on his friend Travis Scott, who has been an industry pariah in the wake of the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in Houston.

West’s album Donda captured two Grammy wins on Sunday, taking Best Rap Song (Jail) and Best Melodic Rap Performance (Hurricane) to make it 24 wins in his career on 75 nominations. The wins were despite the rapper’s being blocked from performing at the event over erratic and threatening behavior related to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Should West be out for Coachella, it is unclear who might step in to that closing headline spot. Other performers scheduled for Sunday sets include Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx, Run The Jewels, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Banda MX, and Fatboy Slim. Swedish House Mafia is also slated for a special performance in their return to the desert, but the possibility always exists for a big-name last-second addition if slotting one of the already-planned performers to the top of the bill isn’t the preferred route. Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott were scheduled to headline in 2020 before the event was cancelled.

