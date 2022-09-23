Paris Olympics Organizers Detail Ticketing Plans for 2024 Games

The International Olympic Committee revealed the ticketing timeline for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with a random draw open for registration beginning on December...

The International Olympic Committee revealed the ticketing timeline for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with a random draw open for registration beginning on December 1, 2022 and ticket sales beginning in mid-February. Those who register for the initial sales period will be selected randomly from the pool of entries, which has registration open through the end of January, 2023. Those selected will be able to purchase “customized packs” of tickets to multiple events, with single event tickets for the Olympics going on sale in May.

Paris will host the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games from July 26 through August 11, 2024 – the third time the summer games have been contested in the French city, following 1900 and 1924. France has also hosted the winter games three times, most recently in 1992. Ticket demand is expected to be sky-high for the games, which are expected to be the first Olympics without COVID-related restrictions on fan attendance after the 2020 games in Japan (held in 2021) and 2022 winter games in China both saw strict crowd reductions. Organizers expect that just short of 10 million spectators will be on hand for the Olympics and Paralympics games.

PARIS 2024 Olympics Ticketing Timeline – Important Dates

December 1, 2022-January 31, 2023 – Registration for the draw

February 15, 2023 – Sales phase one – three event ticket packages

May 2023 – Sales phase two – single-event tickets

Late 2023 – Official resale operations begin when primary tickets are exhausted.

The initial sales period registration will allow those chosen to select a custom package of tickets to three competition sessions of their choice (within limitations of overall availability). Those hoping to juice their chances at selection can join the Paris 2024 club – which allows for boosting of one’s status within the registration system, and will grant those selected an earlier selection window for events.

The second phase will see individual ticket sales, where tickets will start at 24 euro each with one million promised to sell at that price point. Tickets for opening and closing ceremonies events will also go on sale at that point in the spring of 2023, with lower level seats at 90 euros and up, with free access (space permitting) to the upper level.

“This is something important for us,” Paris organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said of the pricing tiers starting at what is perceived to be a manageable level for the public. “This is a very strong promise to offer accessibility of everyone to Olympic sports.”

Once ticket sales are exhausted, resale ticket opportunities will be in place, presumably strictly regulated by IOC and member organizations. There will also be hospitality packages available through event partner On Location Experiences, but the details on the pricing and availability of those has not yet been announced. Fans interested in those options can sign up for updates on the On Location event website.

Further details and sign-up links for the events are available at the Olympics website.

Last Updated on September 23, 2022 by Dave Clark