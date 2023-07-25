The Head & The Heart have announced plans for a fall tour in 2023, joined on various dates by Amanda Shires, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Yoke Lore. The tour will run through October and November, with different support on each date across North America.

Fall tour dates just announced!! Can't wait to see you all again soon. Excited to have @amandashires, @drewholcomb, and @yoke_lore on select dates, going to be such a blast. Presales start TODAY at 12pm (local times)! So text FALL2023 to us at +12063393209 for the presale… pic.twitter.com/ekjX7y5Yzj — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) July 25, 2023

Tickets for The Head & The Heart fall 2023 tour dates are on sale this week, with presales opening as early as Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the tour announcement on social media. Fans of the band interested in accessing that presale offer can text FALL2023 to +12063393209 or sign up to receive a code via email at the band’s website. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning on Friday, July 28.

Already active touring this year alongside The Revivalists and Father John Misty, The Head & The Heart’s fall run will kick off on October 18 at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida and wind through dates before it wraps up in New Orleans on November 18 at the Orpheum Theatre. Stops in between include Miami Beach, FL, Providence, RI, Ann Arbor, MI, Lawrence, KS, and Memphis, TN.

The full list of shows and links to ticket marketplaces are available below.

The Head & The Heart formed in 2009 in Seattle, and have been touring in support of their fifth album, Every Shade of Blue, released in April 2022.

Head & The Heart 2023 Tour Dates

August 4 — Salt Lake City, UT | Twilight Concert Series (w/ Father John Misty)

August 5 — Missoula, MT | Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater (w/ Father John Misty)

August 6 — Spokane, WA | Pavilion at Riverfront (w/ Father John Misty)

August 8 — Vancouver, BC | PNE Amphitheater (w/ Father John Misty)

August 9 — Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater (w/ Father John Misty)

August 10 — Jacksonville, OR | Britt Pavilion

August 12 — Las Vegas, NV | The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

August 13 — Santa Barbara, CA | Santa Barbara Bowl ( w/ Father John Misty)

August 15 — Vail, CO | Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (w/ Father John Misty)

August 16 — Vail, CO | Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (w/ Father John Misty)

August 18 — Lincoln, NE | Pinewood Bowl Theater (w/ Father John Misty)

August 19 — Tulsa, OK | Tulsa Theater (w/ Father John Misty)

August 20 — Columbia, MO | 9th Street Summerfest (w/ Father John Misty)

August 21 — Madison, WI | The Sylvee (w/ Father John Misty)

August 22 — Madison, WI | The Sylvee (w/ Father John Misty)

August 24 — Brooklyn, NY | Celebrate Brooklyn!

August 25 – 27 — Vineyard Haven, MA | Beach Road Weekend Festival

August 26 — Harrisburg, PA | Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park

August 31 — Los Angeles, CA | The Bellwether

September 2 – 3 — Napa, CA | Down in the Valley

September 23 — Franklin, TN | Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

September 29 — Richmond, VA | HeartStrings (Jonathan Russell Solo)

October 18 — St. Augustine, FL | St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 20 — Miami Beach, FL | Miami Beach Bandshell

October 21 — Tampa, FL | Tampa Pig Jig

October 22 — Atlanta, GA | Highball

October 24 — Mobile, AL | Saenger Theatre Mobile

October 25 — Chattanooga, TN | Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

October 27 — Savannah, GA | Johnny Mercer Theater

October 28 — Greenville, SC | Peace Concert Hall — Peace Center

October 29 — Norfolk, VA | The NorVa

October 31 — Providence, RI | The Vets

November 1 — Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre

November 2 — Albany, NY | Hart Theatre at the Egg

November 3 — Ithaca, NY | State Theatre of Ithaca

November 4 — New Brunswick, NJ | State Theatre

November 6 — Ann Arbor, MI | Michigan Theater

November 7 — Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

November 9 — Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 10 — Louisville, KY | Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

November 12 — Davenport, IA | Capitol Theatre

November 13 — Lawrence, KS | Liberty Hall

November 15 — Fort Worth, TX | Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

November 16 — Fayetteville, AR | JJ’s LIVE

November 17 — Memphis, TN | Minglewood Hall

November 18 — New Orleans, LA | Orpheum Theater

April 21 — Miramar Beach, FL | Moon Crush

