The Head & The Heart have announced plans for a fall tour in 2023, joined on various dates by Amanda Shires, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Yoke Lore. The tour will run through October and November, with different support on each date across North America.
Tickets for The Head & The Heart fall 2023 tour dates are on sale this week, with presales opening as early as Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the tour announcement on social media. Fans of the band interested in accessing that presale offer can text FALL2023 to +12063393209 or sign up to receive a code via email at the band’s website. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning on Friday, July 28.
Already active touring this year alongside The Revivalists and Father John Misty, The Head & The Heart’s fall run will kick off on October 18 at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida and wind through dates before it wraps up in New Orleans on November 18 at the Orpheum Theatre. Stops in between include Miami Beach, FL, Providence, RI, Ann Arbor, MI, Lawrence, KS, and Memphis, TN.
The full list of shows and links to ticket marketplaces are available below.
The Head & The Heart formed in 2009 in Seattle, and have been touring in support of their fifth album, Every Shade of Blue, released in April 2022.
Head & The Heart 2023 Tour Dates
August 4 — Salt Lake City, UT | Twilight Concert Series (w/ Father John Misty)
August 5 — Missoula, MT | Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater (w/ Father John Misty)
August 6 — Spokane, WA | Pavilion at Riverfront (w/ Father John Misty)
August 8 — Vancouver, BC | PNE Amphitheater (w/ Father John Misty)
August 9 — Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater (w/ Father John Misty)
August 10 — Jacksonville, OR | Britt Pavilion
August 12 — Las Vegas, NV | The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
August 13 — Santa Barbara, CA | Santa Barbara Bowl ( w/ Father John Misty)
August 15 — Vail, CO | Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (w/ Father John Misty)
August 16 — Vail, CO | Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (w/ Father John Misty)
August 18 — Lincoln, NE | Pinewood Bowl Theater (w/ Father John Misty)
August 19 — Tulsa, OK | Tulsa Theater (w/ Father John Misty)
August 20 — Columbia, MO | 9th Street Summerfest (w/ Father John Misty)
August 21 — Madison, WI | The Sylvee (w/ Father John Misty)
August 22 — Madison, WI | The Sylvee (w/ Father John Misty)
August 24 — Brooklyn, NY | Celebrate Brooklyn!
August 25 – 27 — Vineyard Haven, MA | Beach Road Weekend Festival
August 26 — Harrisburg, PA | Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park
August 31 — Los Angeles, CA | The Bellwether
September 2 – 3 — Napa, CA | Down in the Valley
September 23 — Franklin, TN | Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
September 29 — Richmond, VA | HeartStrings (Jonathan Russell Solo)
October 18 — St. Augustine, FL | St. Augustine Amphitheatre
October 20 — Miami Beach, FL | Miami Beach Bandshell
October 21 — Tampa, FL | Tampa Pig Jig
October 22 — Atlanta, GA | Highball
October 24 — Mobile, AL | Saenger Theatre Mobile
October 25 — Chattanooga, TN | Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
October 27 — Savannah, GA | Johnny Mercer Theater
October 28 — Greenville, SC | Peace Concert Hall — Peace Center
October 29 — Norfolk, VA | The NorVa
October 31 — Providence, RI | The Vets
November 1 — Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre
November 2 — Albany, NY | Hart Theatre at the Egg
November 3 — Ithaca, NY | State Theatre of Ithaca
November 4 — New Brunswick, NJ | State Theatre
November 6 — Ann Arbor, MI | Michigan Theater
November 7 — Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe
November 9 — Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 10 — Louisville, KY | Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
November 12 — Davenport, IA | Capitol Theatre
November 13 — Lawrence, KS | Liberty Hall
November 15 — Fort Worth, TX | Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
November 16 — Fayetteville, AR | JJ’s LIVE
November 17 — Memphis, TN | Minglewood Hall
November 18 — New Orleans, LA | Orpheum Theater
April 21 — Miramar Beach, FL | Moon Crush
