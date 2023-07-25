Los Angeles-based electronic music duo SLANDER has recently announced their highly anticipated Chimera Tour, set to captivate audiences across the United States. Co-produced by Live Nation and Insomniac, the tour is scheduled for 14 dates.
SLANDER’s tour is set to kick off on August 25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with stops in major cities such as Houston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and many more before culminating in a grand finale at The Armory in Minneapolis on December 2.
With their infectious energy and dynamic performances, SLANDER has quickly risen to prominence in the electronic music scene. Their unique blend of melodic bass music and emotive soundscapes has garnered a dedicated fan base worldwide, and the Chimera Tour is set to solidify their position as one of the hottest acts in the industry.
Tickets for the Chimera Tour are already on sale, with presales that began Wednesday of last week and a general sale that launched on Friday.
In addition to their impressive musical talents, SLANDER is also known for their cutting-edge stage production. The Chimera Tour promises to be a visual spectacle, featuring state-of-the-art lighting, mesmerizing visuals, and stunning stage design. Fans can expect a multisensory experience that will transport them into the imaginative world of SLANDER’s music.
SLANDER 2023 CHIMERA TOUR DATES:
Fri Aug 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Convention Center
Sat Aug 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Convention Center
Fri Sep 08 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Fri Sep 22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sat Sep 23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sun Oct 08 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage
Thu Oct 19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Sat Oct 28 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park
Fri Nov 10 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks
Sat Nov 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
Fri Nov 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sat Nov 25 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Fri Dec 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Sat Dec 02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
