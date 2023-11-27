Renowned Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has thrilled fans with the announcement of his 2024 tour, featuring a twelve-show run alongside his carefully chosen lineup of rock artists. The All Starr Band will include Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather, and Gregg Bissonette.

The tour is set to kick off with a six-show premiere at the Venetian in Las Vegas beginning on May 22. The band will then make their way to Mexico City for two back-to-back shows on June 5 and 6 at the Auditorio Nacional.

“Sometime during and just after every tour, I think, ‘Okay, that’s it – I’m going to stop touring,'” Ringo Starr shared in a press release. “My family doesn’t believe me anymore, and so it comes as no surprise to them that once again, I’m taking the All Starr Band back on the road!”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Ringo Starr and All Star Band 2024 Tour Dates

May 22 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 25 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 26 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 29 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

May 31 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

June 1 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

June 5 Mexico City, MX – Auditorio Nacional

June 6 Mexico City, MX – Auditorio Nacional

