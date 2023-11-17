A new festival series, Rock the Country, is in the making to celebrate small-town life across seven southeastern U.S. towns, featuring country musicians Jason Aldean and Kid Rock as co-headliners. Other notable names in the lineup include Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Travis Tritt, and Hank Williams JR., who are set to appear at different stops on the tour.

The festival kicks off at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, Louisiana on April 5 and April 6. It will then travel to various other towns such as Ashland, KY, Rome, GA, and Ocala, FL before wrapping up in Anderson, SC on July 26 and July 27 at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center.

The festival series will be produced by Shane Quick of LiveCo as well as Nathan Baugh, President of 46 Entertainment, and will serve as a platform to address pressuring issues and confronting rural America.

Quick emphasizes that the tour is not political, yet the inclusion of Kid Rock – who is a vocal supporter of former President Trump and outspoken about his hard stance on COVID-related restrictions infuses a hint of political energy into the mix. Additionally, Aldean’s presence takes on a new significance against the backdrop of his recent song, “Try That in a Small Town,” which sparked controversy earlier this year.

Public sale for tickets begins on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. For tickets to all your country concerts and festivals, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.

Dates and locations for Rock the Country are listed below:

Rock The Country 2024 Dates

April 5 – Gonzales, LA | Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

April 6 – Gonzales, LA | Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

April 19 – Ashland, KY | Boyd County Fairgrounds

April 20 – Ashland, KY | Boyd County Fairgrounds

May 10 – Rome, GA | Kingston Downs

May 11– Rome, GA | Kingston Downs

June 7 – Ocala, FL | Majestic Oaks Ocala

June 8 – Ocala, FL | Majestic Oaks Ocala

June 21 – Mobile, AL | The Grounds

June 22 – Mobile, AL | The Grounds

June 28 – Poplar Bluff, MO | Brick’s Off Road Parks

June 29 – Poplar Bluff, MO | Brick’s Off Road Parks

July 26 – Anderson, SC | Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center

July 27 – Anderson, SC | Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center

Last Updated on November 17, 2023