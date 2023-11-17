Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull announced that they are extending their Trilogy Tour into 2024 with 18 new shows in North America.

The 2024 The Party Continues leg of the tour is set to begin on January 30 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. From there, the trio will make stops at Chase Center in San Francisco, Moody Center in Austin, Ball Arena in Denver, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and more before wrapping-up the tour on March 10 in Tampa at the Amalie Arena.

The Trilogy Tour still has several shows in 2023 before hitting the road again in January. Some of the remaining shows are in Texas, Las Vegas, Arizona, California, Washington, and Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale Friday November 17 at 11 a.m. local time for The Trilogy Tour The Party Continues. To purchase your Trilogy Tour tickets, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.

A full list of the Trilogy Tour can be found below:

The Trilogy Tour 2023 Dates

Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Dec 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

2024 The Party Continues Tour Dates

Tue Jan 30 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Wed Jan 31 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Feb 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Feb 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Thu Feb 08 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Fri Feb 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Feb 10 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Tue Feb 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Feb 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Feb 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Feb 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Feb 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Feb 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Feb 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Mar 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Mar 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Last Updated on November 17, 2023