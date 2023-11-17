Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull announced that they are extending their Trilogy Tour into 2024 with 18 new shows in North America.
The 2024 The Party Continues leg of the tour is set to begin on January 30 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. From there, the trio will make stops at Chase Center in San Francisco, Moody Center in Austin, Ball Arena in Denver, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and more before wrapping-up the tour on March 10 in Tampa at the Amalie Arena.
The Trilogy Tour still has several shows in 2023 before hitting the road again in January. Some of the remaining shows are in Texas, Las Vegas, Arizona, California, Washington, and Vancouver.
Tickets go on sale Friday November 17 at 11 a.m. local time for The Trilogy Tour The Party Continues. To purchase your Trilogy Tour tickets, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.
A full list of the Trilogy Tour can be found below:
The Trilogy Tour 2023 Dates
Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Dec 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
2024 The Party Continues Tour Dates
Tue Jan 30 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Wed Jan 31 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Feb 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Sat Feb 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Thu Feb 08 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Fri Feb 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Feb 10 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Tue Feb 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Feb 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat Feb 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu Feb 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Feb 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Feb 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Feb 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat Mar 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Mar 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Mar 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Sun Mar 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Last Updated on November 17, 2023
Leave a Reply