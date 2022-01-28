Kid Rock Says He’ll Cancel Any Concert With Venue COVID Protocols

Kid Rock took a hard stance against any COVID-related restrictions at venues he plays, saying he’ll cancel any show rather than endure any restrictions....

Kid Rock took a hard stance against any COVID-related restrictions at venues he plays, saying he’ll cancel any show rather than endure any restrictions. The rap/rocker says the routing of his recently announced “Bad Reputation” tour was done with potential restrictions in mind, and that he wouldn’t hesitate to call off any show where authorities try to implement mask or vaccination rules for those entering the building.

Tickets for the tour went on sale Friday, with 24 cities lined up for stops, including Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Cincinnati, and three shows in his home state of Michigan. Performance dates range from April through September, with hints that additional dates may be added.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Rock (real name Robert Ritchie) told his fans that a number of cities were deliberately avoided due to restrictions that local and state authorities have put in place requiring either mask-wearing or proof of vaccination or negative tests (or any combination of them).

“We actually scratched Buffalo, NY off the list because of that and Toronto, Canada and several other cities we were looking at. I don’t want to deal with that s— either and I know you don’t.”

Currently scheduled shows are apparently also just a local ordinance away from being wiped off his calendar. If rules are introduced, “you’re going to be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up, either,” he said. ““If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, “We The People,” while people are holding up their f-ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s— ain’t happening.”

Kid Rock Bad Reputation Tour Dates 2022

April 6 – Ford Center | Evansville, Indiana #

April 8 – CHI Health Center | Omaha, Nebraska #

April 9 – Xcel Energy Center | Saint Paul, Minnesota #

April 15 – Nationwide Arena | Columbus, Ohio #

April 16 – Van Andel Arena | Grand Rapids, Michigan #

May 20 – KFC Yum Center | Louisville, Kentucky *

May 21 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee *

June 10 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater | West Palm Beach, Florida #

June 11 – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater | Tampa, Florida #

June 15 – Cellairis Amphitheater | Atlanta, Georgia #

June 17 – PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, North Carolina #

June 18 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park | Raleigh, North Carolina #

June 24 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion | The Woodlands, Texas ^

June 25 – Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, Texas ^

Aug. 5 – Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio ^

Aug. 6 – Pavilion at Star Lake | Burgettstown, Pennsylvania ^

Aug. 12 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center | Noblesville, Indiana ^

Aug. 17 – Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, Ohio ^

Aug. 19 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater | Tinley Park, Illinois ^

Aug. 20 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater | Maryland Heights, Missouri ^

Aug. 24 – Xfinity Center | Mansfield, Massachusetts ^

Aug. 26 – Jiffy Lube Live | Bristow, Virginia ^

Aug. 27 – PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, New Jersey ^

Sept. 16 – Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, Michigan ^

Sept. 17 – Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, Michigan ^

# with Grand Funk Railroad

* with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

^ with Foreigner