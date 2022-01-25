Kid Rock Announces (Possibly Final) Bad Reputation Tour Dates

Kid Rock has announced 25 tour dates for 2022, announcing the Bad Reputation Tour Monday. The singer teased the tour as perhaps his last...

Kid Rock has announced 25 tour dates for 2022, announcing the Bad Reputation Tour Monday. The singer teased the tour as perhaps his last ever, though he didn’t specifically commit to it being any kind of full blown ‘farewell’ in his announcement.

“I’m not trying to sell tickets like, ‘Oh, this will be the last tour, better come out and see me,’ but it very well could be for the [foreseeable] future,” says Rock on a Facebook video he posted Monday announcing the trek. “At 51 years old, it’s not getting any easier to do those jumps and carryin’ on onstage.”

Kid Rock’s Bad Reputation Tour kicks off in April with a show at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and currently closes with back-to-back shows at Pine Knob Music Center in Clarkston, Michigan on September 16 and 17. In between, stops include Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN), MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater (Tampa, FL), Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX), Riverbend Music Center (Cincinnati, OH), and Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA).

Three supporting acts are currently lined up for the tour, with each participating in select dates on the schedule. Grand Funk Railroad is joining for a total of ten performances in April and then June. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening is playing two stops in May. And Foreigner is along the ride for the final 13 currently scheduled performances, beginning in late June. Trey Lewis will also be appearing on the tour, performing alongside Rock during his set.

The tour currently has five shows in April, two in May, seven in June, nine in August, and then the final two in September. The large gaps in some segments (particularly June 26-August 4) leave open the possibility that additional dates may be added.

Tickets for Kid Rock’s Bad Reputation tour are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 28. There are also presale options this week, kicking off Tuesday for member’s of Kid Rock’s fan club.

Kid Rock Bad Reputation Tour Dates 2022

April 6 – Ford Center | Evansville, Indiana #

April 8 – CHI Health Center | Omaha, Nebraska #

April 9 – Xcel Energy Center | Saint Paul, Minnesota #

April 15 – Nationwide Arena | Columbus, Ohio #

April 16 – Van Andel Arena | Grand Rapids, Michigan #

May 20 – KFC Yum Center | Louisville, Kentucky *

May 21 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee *

June 10 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater | West Palm Beach, Florida #

June 11 – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater | Tampa, Florida #

June 15 – Cellairis Amphitheater | Atlanta, Georgia #

June 17 – PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, North Carolina #

June 18 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park | Raleigh, North Carolina #

June 24 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion | The Woodlands, Texas ^

June 25 – Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, Texas ^

Aug. 5 – Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio ^

Aug. 6 – Pavilion at Star Lake | Burgettstown, Pennsylvania ^

Aug. 12 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center | Noblesville, Indiana ^

Aug. 17 – Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, Ohio ^

Aug. 19 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater | Tinley Park, Illinois ^

Aug. 20 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater | Maryland Heights, Missouri ^

Aug. 24 – Xfinity Center | Mansfield, Massachusetts ^

Aug. 26 – Jiffy Lube Live | Bristow, Virginia ^

Aug. 27 – PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, New Jersey ^

Sept. 16 – Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, Michigan ^

Sept. 17 – Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, Michigan ^

# with Grand Funk Railroad

* with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

^ with Foreigner