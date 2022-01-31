The Black Keys Plan Dropout Boogie Tour Beginning in July

The Black Keys have announced plans for an extensive tour through North America in 2022. The Dropout Boogie Tour will run from July through...

The Black Keys have announced plans for an extensive tour through North America in 2022. The Dropout Boogie Tour will run from July through October and hit 32 stops along the way. Joining on the tour are Band of Horses, with Ceramic Animal, Early James, and The Velveteers joining for select dates.

Tickets for the Black Keys Dropout Boogie Tour are on sale this week. Members of the band’s Lonely Boys & Girls Club fan group have access to a presale beginning on Tuesday, February 1 at 10 a.m. local time. There are also presales targeted at Live Nation and AXS groupings beginning on February 3, with other groups (venue lists, etc.) also likely to have early access. Tickets are available to the general public beginning February 4.

IT’S OFFICIAL – Our 32-date “Dropout Boogie” North American Tour begins July 9 in Las Vegas with special guest @bandofhorses. @CeramicAnimal, @earlyjamesbham, & @TheVelveteers for select dates! Tickets on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 am local time.https://t.co/wr3sUExLKx pic.twitter.com/7FjOZYihAs — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) January 31, 2022

Dropout Boogie Tour dates kick off with a performance at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 9 and wraps up with a show on October 18 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. In between, stops include Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland, Xfinity Center in Massachusetts, Climate Pledge Arena in Washington, and Moody Center in Texas. The tour is the first full-scale run for the band since the pandemic, which caused them to cancel plans for a large tour in 2020. They toured in 2021, but only played a handful of shows on the slate, far fewer than this newly announced route.

SAT 9 JULY – MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, NV, US

MON 11 JULY – USANA Amphitheatre | West Valley City, UT, US

WED 13 JULY – Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO, US

FRI 15 JULY – Hollywood Casino | Maryland Heights, MO, US

SAT 16 JULY – Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, IN, US

SUN 17 JULY – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | Tinley Park, IL, US

WED 20 JULY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY, US

FRI 22 JULY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, NY, US

SAT 23 JULY – PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, NJ, US

MON 25 JULY – Merriweather Post Pavilion | Columbia, MD, US

WED 27 JULY – PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, NC, US

FRI 29 JULY – Xfinity Center | Mansfield, MA, US

SAT 30 JULY – BB&T Pavilion | Camden, NJ, US

WED 24 AUGUST – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, FL, US

THU 25 AUGUST – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, FL, US

SAT 27 AUGUST – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA, US

SUN 28 AUGUST – Orion Amphitheater | Huntsville, AL, US

TUE 30 AUGUST – Credit One Stadium | Charleston, SC, US

THU 1 SEPTEMBER – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek | Raleigh, NC, US

SAT 3 SEPTEMBER – Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, OH, US

TUE 6 SEPTEMBER – Budweiser Stage | Toronto, ON, Canada

WED 7 SEPTEMBER – Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, MI, US

FRI 9 SEPTEMBER – Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH, US

SUN 2 OCTOBER – Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA, US

MON 3 OCTOBER – Rogers Arena | Vancouver, BC, Canada

WED 5 OCTOBER – Shoreline Amphitheatre | Mountain View, CA, US

SAT 8 OCTOBER – The Forum | Inglewood, CA, US

MON 10 OCTOBER – Ak-Chin Pavilion | Phoenix, AZ, US

THU 13 OCTOBER – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) | Rogers, AR, US

SAT 15 OCTOBER – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion | The Woodlands, TX, US

MON 17 OCTOBER – Moody Center ATX | Austin, TX, US

TUE 18 OCTOBER – Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, TX, US