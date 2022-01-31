Rams-Bengals Super Bowl LVI Tickets Starting at Over $6,500 “Get-In”

The exciting 2021-22 NFL playoffs continued on Sunday with the crowning of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals as the champions of the...

The exciting 2021-22 NFL playoffs continued on Sunday with the crowning of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals as the champions of the NFC and AFC, respectively, and set the matchup for Super Bowl LVI on February 13. With the matchups set, the Super Bowl LVI ticket market began its final evolution, with Monday morning seeing a ticket price at a “get-in” level averaging close to $6,500 across the major marketplaces. Median Super Bowl LVI tickets are in the neighborhood of $10,000, with the high prices in the stratosphere, ranging at around $60-75,000 per ticket for low row tickets near midfield.

These prices, should they remain at these levels, would mean an all-time high for Super Bowl tickets according to data tracked by the Ticket Club resale marketplace, at least when omitting the restricted-attendance 2021 Super Bowl that featured a Tampa Bay team playing in its home stadium.

“With the Super Bowl back to capacity in 2022, the market has come out of the gate very strong,” says Sean Burns, a spokesperson for Ticket Club. “Between the Rams playing at their home stadium and a Bengals fan base excited for their team’s first trip to the NFL championship game in a generation, early indications are that the premium for this game is going to dwarf other recent years, but we’ll just have to see how it plays out over the next two weeks.”

Los Angeles, which will play in its third Super Bowl representing the city and fifth overall (two were as the St. Louis Rams), got to the big game by defeating San Francisco 49ers 20-17. The franchise has one Super Bowl title – captured when Kurt Warner led St. Louis to victory in the 2000 edition of the big game. It also appeared in the 1980, 2002, and 2019 editions but fell short in each. Only once has the city of Los Angeles seen a resident team capture a Super Bowl – back in 1984 when the then-Los Angeles Raiders defeated Washington.

Cincinnati will play in its third Super Bowl and first since 1989. In both that game and its other appearance in 1982, the Bengals fell to San Francisco. This time, they made it to the title game with a thrilling 24-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime – their third win in three 2022 playoff games by less than a touchdown.

In their one meeting this season, Los Angeles raced out to a 24-0 lead, then saw Cincinnati race back with 22 unanswered points before pulling away in the fourth quarter, 41-22. Their next showdown will decide who hoists the Lombardi Trophy.

Ticket prices for Super Bowl LVI are out of the gate hot, as previously mentioned. The average across several major ticket resale marketplaces stands at around $6,500 Monday – for comparison, the 2020 Super Bowl (LIV) kicked off its post-championship market with a “get-in” at slightly more than half that figure, $3,800. TickPick appears to be the low point out of the gate, with a pair in Section 527, Row 22 available for $5,678 (all prices mentioned are per-ticket rather than for the total ticket group). Ticket Club members can get tickets in Section 522, Row 21 at a price of $6,081 each. Ticketsmarter ($6,315) and Vivid Seats ($6,581) are next, with Ticketmaster ($6,791) and StubHub ($7,575) clocking the highest prices for non-Zone listings on Monday, according to Ticket Club.

Per tracking of year-over-year numbers from Ticket Club, the Super Bowl ticket price has steadily increased in the last decade as NFL owners have tightened their grip on the Super Bowl ticket market. In 2012, the average price paid on Ticket Club (members pay no service fees) was $2,787. The average reached above $3,000 in 2016, crossed $4,000 two years later, then $5,000 in 2020 before last year’s sky-high figure of nearly $7,000.

That the ticket prices seen in the early-going are nearly as high as they were a year ago could reflect the continued tightening of the market, given the league’s increasing hold on the inventory. But it could also be a reflection of a game being held in the largest ticket market in the world, with a home team on one sideline, and a visitor on the other sideline with a fan base that has waited over 30 years for a trip back to the championship.

