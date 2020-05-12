The Black Keys Cancel Summer ‘Lets Rock’ Tour
The Black Keys’ forthcoming Let’s Rock Tour is the latest summer trek to be called-off amid coronavirus concerns.
The tour was slated to kick-off on July 7 in Seattle, Washington, followed by gigs in cities like Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin, Chicago, and Syracuse. They were set to stop in amphitheaters and outdoor venues like Hartford’s XFINITY Theatre, the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion before wrapping-up in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place early September.
However, the band took to Twitter Tuesday morning to break the news.
“We are very disappointed to let you know the U.S. Let’s Rock Summer tour is no longer happening,” the band said in a statement. “We were looking forward to seeing you all out there, but the health and safety of our fans and crew has to take priority. We hope to see you all soon. Please stay safe!”
The band would have been touring in support of their ninth studio album Let’s Rock. The LP, which dropped in June 2019, was their first record in five years following 2014’s Turn Blue and features the smash-hit single “Lo/Hi.”
Ticketholders will be contacted directly via Live Nation for information regarding refunds. Others should seek refunds via point of purchase.
See the cancelled dates below.
The Black Keys | Let’s Rock Tour 2020 – CANCELLED
July 7 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 8 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 10 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
July 11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 12 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphtiheatre
July 15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 18 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 19 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 14 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 15 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
August 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 18 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
August 19 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 21 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 22 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 23 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 30 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 1 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 2 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 4 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
