The Black Keys’ forthcoming Let’s Rock Tour is the latest summer trek to be called-off amid coronavirus concerns.

The tour was slated to kick-off on July 7 in Seattle, Washington, followed by gigs in cities like Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin, Chicago, and Syracuse. They were set to stop in amphitheaters and outdoor venues like Hartford’s XFINITY Theatre, the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion before wrapping-up in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place early September.

However, the band took to Twitter Tuesday morning to break the news.

“We are very disappointed to let you know the U.S. Let’s Rock Summer tour is no longer happening,” the band said in a statement. “We were looking forward to seeing you all out there, but the health and safety of our fans and crew has to take priority. We hope to see you all soon. Please stay safe!”

The band would have been touring in support of their ninth studio album Let’s Rock. The LP, which dropped in June 2019, was their first record in five years following 2014’s Turn Blue and features the smash-hit single “Lo/Hi.”

Ticketholders will be contacted directly via Live Nation for information regarding refunds. Others should seek refunds via point of purchase.

See the cancelled dates below.

The Black Keys | Let’s Rock Tour 2020 – CANCELLED

July 7 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 8 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 10 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

July 11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 12 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphtiheatre

July 15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 18 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 19 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 14 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 15 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

August 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 18 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 19 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 21 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 22 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 23 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 30 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 1 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 2 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 4 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place