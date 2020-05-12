Hamilton Theatrical Release Scrapped, Will Stream This Summer Instead

The anticipated filmed production of Hamilton will drop much sooner than planned. Rather than wait for a planned theatrical release in October 2021, the...

Three performances of Hamilton were filmed back in 2016 with the original Broadway cast to become a movie available for widespread release. Show creator and original leading man Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that Disney would present the final product in cinemas October 15, 2021. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans will get to experience the show through their screens this summer.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully [director] Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Miranda said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Surprise! The original Broadway production of Hamilton, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus this July 3rd. Shout it to the rooftops! #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/4FK4lZhcO6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 12, 2020

With most of the entertainment industry put on pause amid the pandemic, film productions have been forced to adjust their release schedules. A film adaptation of Miranda’s musical In The Heights was due to hit the big screen this summer but has since been delayed for release until June 2021. Disney+ has added content to its vast library sooner than expected given the closure of movie theaters. The streaming service surprised fans with early releases of Frozen 2, Onward and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Tony-winning Hamilton is currently riding out the ongoing Broadway shutdown, which has been extended until June 7, though one theater producer warned productions may not return on the Great White Way until 2021.