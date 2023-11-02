The punk-rockers of Green Day are hitting the road for a huge world stadium tour across North America and Europe/U.K. next year to support new music.

“The Saviors Tour” will cross the U.K. and Europe, playing in Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France, and more from May through June. The North American leg kicks-off on July 29 at Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park. From there, they’ll appear at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Fenway Park in Boston, Minneapolis’ Target Field, Coors Field in Denver, and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, making stops along the way in New York City, Nashville, Phoenix, and St. Louis. The trek will wrap-up in San Diego at Petco Park on September 28.

As previously reported, Smashing Pumpkins will provide support, along with Rancid and the Linda Lindas on the North American run. During the European leg of the tour, Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace will open the show.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together,” the band said in a statement. “So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

Saviors, Green Day’s 14th studio album due January 19, follows 2020’s Father of All Motherf–kers and includes the new single “Look Ma, No Brains.” The trek also marks the 30th anniversary of their smash-hit 1994 record Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot. Dookie, which helped the three-piece band put them on the map with tracks like “Longview” and “Basket Case,” solidified Green Day as an unstoppable force in the music industry, inspiring dozens of bands to come.

American Idiot, released in 2004, also brought the group international success for its politically-charged lyrics, cementing their further success with the title track, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Jesus of Suburbia,” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends.” They’ve since released a handful of albums, experimenting with different sounds on records like 21st Century Breakdown and Father of All Motherf–kers, while still maintaining their grunge-y, ’90s punk sound.

Find Green Day’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below. Tickets head on sale November 10 at 10 a.m. local time in North America and 9:30 a.m. GMT for U.K. and European dates. Fans can also score tickets via StubHub and Ticket Club — where TicketNews readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Green Day ‘The Saviors’ World Tour 2024

May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain @ O Son do Camino

June 1 – Madrid Spain @ Road to Rio Babel

June 5 – Lyon Decines @ LDLC Arena

June 7 – Nurnberg Germany @ Rock im Park

June 8 – Nurburgring Germany @ Rock am Ring

June 10 – Berlin Germany @ Waldbühne

June 11 – Hamburg Germany @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld

June 15 – Interlaken Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival

June 16 – Milan Italy I Days @ Hippodrome La Maura

June 18 – Paris France @ Accor Arena

June 19 – Arnhem Netherlands @ GelreDome

June 21 – Manchester UK @ Emirates Old Trafford

June 23 – Isle of Wight UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

June 25 – Glasgow UK @ Bellahouston Park

June 27 – Dublin Ireland @ Marlay Park

June 29 London UK @ Wembley Stadium

July 29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 1 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 3 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

August 5 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

August 7 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

August 20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre

August 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

August 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

August 26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

August 30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park

Sept. 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Sept. 4 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Sept. 10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Sept. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park

Sept. 28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

Last Updated on November 2, 2023