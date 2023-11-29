The dynamic country duo, Brothers Osborne, is set to embark on a 35-date headlining tour in 2024, aptly named the “Might As Well Be Us” tour.

Kicking off the tour on March 28 in Milwaukee, the Osborne brothers are slated to visit an array of cities, including Atlanta, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Boston, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Chicago. The tour is scheduled to wrap on June 29 in Cleveland.

Fans can look forward to a diverse lineup of opening acts by artists such as Stephen Wilson Jr., The Cadillac Three, Zach Top, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, and Caylee Hammack.

The tour comes on the heels of Brothers Osborne’s self-titled fourth studio album, which has garnered critical acclaim. The duo received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, along with another nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Nobody’s Nobody” at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.

Fans looking to secure their spot at the “Might As Well Be Us” tour can take advantage of exclusive presale access by joining the band’s official fan club, “The Family Fan Club.” Members can log in to the official website at brothersosborne.com to unlock presale opportunities. The Brothers Osborne fan-club presale is set to begin on Wednesday, November 29, at 10 a.m. local time, with select presales occurring throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which starts on Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

For tickets to the “Might As Well Be Us” tour, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the full list of Might as Well Be Us Tour dates below:

March 28: Milwaukee, WI – The Rave – Eagles Ballroom

March 29: Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

March 30: Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

April 3: Atlanta -Coca-Cola Roxy

April 4: Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

April 5: Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 11 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 12 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

April 13: New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 18: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 19: Philadelphia, PA – The Metropolitan Opera House (“The Met”)

April 20: Wallingford, CT – Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

April 25: Saint Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26: Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

April 27: Hollywood, FL -Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

May 18: Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

May 19: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

May 21: Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

May 22: Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

May 24: Modesto, CA – The Fruityard

May 25: Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

May 29: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 31: Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

June 2: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

June 7: Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8: Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

June 13: Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater

June 14: Buffalo, NY – Terminal B at The Outer Harbor

June 15: Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 20: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors

June 21: Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 22: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

June 27: LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series

June 28: Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

June 29: Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

Last Updated on November 29, 2023