The New York Red Bulls are offering a special holiday ticket offer, but Lionel Messi fans will not be able to see the global sensation as a part of the deal.

On Tuesday, Red Bulls fans received an email regarding a two-game “Holiday Pack,” which includes next season’s home opener game, as well as a game against New York City FC. However, there’s a catch — if the Red Bulls happen to play Inter Miami CF during the opener game, that home opener ticket will be replaced by a ticket to the Red Bulls’ second home match.

Fans can score the holiday promotion for $98 for seats in the upper corners/endline, $125 for corner endline/upper sideline, $174 for sideline A/upper center midfield and $495 for club seats. Red Bulls tickets are also available on StubHub or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Since Messi’s arrival to MLS, ticket prices have soared. While Inter Miami’s fanbase was suffering at one point, prices for next season have jumped drastically. Season tickets for the 2024 season will cost fans anywhere from $867 to $2,720 for standard seats, followed by $13,005 for club seats and a whopping $45,900 for suites. Forbes estimated that the soccer star drove up prices by 500% before he even played his first game.

Inter Miami isn’t alone; any time Messi hits the field, clubs have increased their ticket prices. While soccer fans can normally score tickets to see Columbus Crew for as little as $40, Crew home games versus Miami are now going for anywhere between $382 to nearly $700.

Those hoping to obtain Inter Miami season tickets were given the opportunity to purchase seats starting November 14.

