Heavy rock and metalheads: get ready for a head-banging four days as Aftershock takes over Sacramento’s Discovery Park from October 10 through 13.

The reunited thrash-metal band Slayer will headline Thursday’s show, followed by a headlining performance on Friday from the metal icons of Slipknot — who just announced a round of tour dates this year to celebrate their 25th anniversary. “The Number of the Beast” heavy metalheads of Iron Maiden will take over Saturday’s show, while the glam metal “Shout at the Devil” stars of Motley Crue are slated to round-out the fest on Sunday.

Other top acts set to take the stage include Rammstein’s Till Lindemann, gothic-rock group Evanescence, post-grunge rockers of Breaking Benjamin, and the Ronnie Radke-led post-hardcore group Falling In Reverse, as well as metal bands Five Finger Death Punch, Pantera, Judas Priest, Disturbed, Lorna Shore, Body Count, and Mastodon.

The Celtic-rockers of Flogging Molly, alternative group Set It Off, and rockers of Rise Against, Halestorm, Staind, and Seether will also perform, with acts like Code Orange, Bayside, Hawthorne Heights, and Point North rounding-out the bill.

Weekend passes are currently up-for-grabs, starting at $10 down, via Aftershock’s official website. Festivalgoers can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See Aftershock’s full 2024 lineup below: