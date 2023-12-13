Slipknot will reach a huge milestone in 2024 — the 25th anniversary of their debut self-titled record. To pay homage to the record, and celebrate their 25-year career, the iconic metal group will hit the road for an anniversary tour.

Ahead of the tour announcement, Slipknot posted a teaser video on social media with previous touring clips and a link to youcantkillme.com, which brings fans to the band’s ’90s era with a vintage aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slipknot (@slipknot)

The first round of anniversary shows will kick-off with 11 dates across Europe and the U.K., beginning on December 5 in Amsterdam. From there, they’ll appear Dortmund, Paris, and Glasgow, making stops at Hallenstadion in Zurich, First Direct Arena in Leeds, and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena before wrapping-up at the O2 Arena in London. Bleed From Within will provide support during the trek.

“It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we’ve been back ever since,” percussionist Clown said of the tour to Metal Hammer. “The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we’re ready to make more. I’m so excited to bring our 25 year Anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you’ve never experienced before. It’s happening.”

Find tickets to see Slipknot on tour via the band’s official site youcantkillme.com or on StubHub.

As previously announced, Slipknot is set to headline a handful of festivals across the U.S. next year, including Las Vegas’ Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, and Columbus’ Sonic Temple Festival.

This also marks the first round of shows since the departure of Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg after a decade with the band — a move that Weinberg says left him “blindsided.” Slipknot has not announced a replacement at this time.

Slipknot 2024 U.S. Shows

Apr. 27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

May 12 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 19 — Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

Slipknot 2024 25th Anniversary Tour Dates – Europe + U.K.

Dec. 05 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Dec. 06 — Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle

Dec. 08 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle

Dec. 09 — Leipzig @ Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Dec. 11 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Dec. 12 — Paris, France @ Accorhotel Arena

Dec. 14 — Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena

Dec. 15 — Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

Dec. 17 — Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live Arena

Dec. 18 — Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

Dec. 20 — London, U.K. @ O2 Arena

Last Updated on December 13, 2023