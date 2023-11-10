The four-day rock and metal festival Welcome to Rockville announced the initial bands for the 2024 edition of the festival, with Mötley Crüe, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters and Slipknot as headliners. It will take place from May 9 to 12 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The first confirmed acts also include Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Greta Van Fleet, Evanescence, Falling In Reverse, A Day To Remember, Anthrax, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Omens, The Offspring, Mudvayne, Koe Wetzel, Stone Temple Pilots, Primus, Cypress Hill and Sum 41.

The new edition of the festival will see the performances expanding to five stages with a lineup of at least 150 bands. Those attending the mammoth event will be lucky enough to celebrate the 50th year of Judas Priest as well as the 25th anniversary of Slipknot live. As for Slayer fans, Kerry King’s much anticipated new band is going to appear under the guitarist’s own name.

“We couldn’t be more excited to come back to Florida. Welcome to Rockville is one of the biggest festivals in the world, and it’s going to be a highlight for us in 2024,” Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx said in a statement.

Single-day general admission tickets go on sale Wednesday for $109.99, plus fees, while tickets to the Weekend 4-Day general admission are available at $289.99, plus taxes and fees. See more information regarding tickets and festival lineup on welcometorockville.com.

Fans can also find tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The 2024 edition will mark Welcome to Rockville’s fourth year at Daytona International Speedway, following the 2023 festival that featured headliners Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera, with an attendance of an estimated 170,000 fans.

Last Updated on November 10, 2023