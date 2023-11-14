The heavy metal community was shocked when Slipknot announced the abrupt removal of drummer Jay Weinberg from the band last week. Now, the musician is speaking out.

In a since-deleted post, Slipknot delivered the news, calling Weinberg’s departure a “creative decision.” There was no reasoning for his removal, and fans were undeniably upset about the news. Nearly a week after the announcement, Weinberg broke his silence, writing in a social media post that he was “blindsided” by the decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Weinberg (@jayweinberg)

After performing with the band for nearly 10 years, Weinberg said he received a call about the band’s decision on November 5. While there was “confusion and sadness” with this news, Weinberg expressed his gratitude for his time with the band, along with the ability to meet so many new fans, noting he’s “thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express.”

He addressed the fact that although he doesn’t know how or when, he looks foward to “creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again,” writing that “I’ll always love playing the drums.”

Read the statement in-full below:

I sometimes wonder what it would be like to pay a visit to my wide-eyed, 10-year-old self — falling head over heels in love with a new and exciting sound and culture — and tell him all about the last 10 years. Even on the hardest days, I’d like to think he’d be stoked about the adventure that was in store for him. I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after. However, I’ve been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home. This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through — not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express. I love playing the drums. I’ll always love playing the drums. I’ll always have a passion for music, art, and creative expression. Nothing will ever change that. I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again. Until then, please know it’s been the joy of a lifetime to spend the last 10 years with you, sharing in our love for this special corner of the music and art world. This isn’t the end, and I’m thrilled to discover what the future has in store for us. Thank you.

Weinberg, the son of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band percussionist Max Weinberg, replaced Slipknot’s original drummer, the late Joey Jordison. Weinberg can be heard on the band’s 2014 record .5: The Gray Chapter, followed by 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind and 2022’s The End, So Far.

Slipknot is known for undergoing major lineup changes; the group parted ways with Craig Jones earlier this year and Chris Fehn left the band after over 20 years back in 2019. No replacement has been announced for Weinberg at this time.

The group is slated to headline a few festivals next year, including Welcome to Rockville and Sick New World. Find tickets via marketplaces like MegaSeats (and score 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, and Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 14, 2023