Slayer has declared their return to the stage after a five-year absence. The legendary thrash metal band is set to headline at Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois on September 22 and Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 27, marking their first live performances since 2019.

“Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we’re on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans,” frontman Tom Araya stated in a press release. “And to be honest, we have missed that.”

Slayer’s resurgence comes hot on the heels of guitarist Kerry King’s solo projects, with his eponymous band set to unleash their debut album, From Hell I Rise, on May 17. Additionally, King is slated to embark on a tour alongside Mastodon and Lamb of God this summer.

“Have I missed playing live? Absolutely,” King confessed. “Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them.”

Slayer’s reunion will consist of King, Araya, guitarist Gary Holt, and drummer Paul Bostaph, as confirmed by the band’s official press release. This lineup is the same group that concluded the farewell tour on November 30, 2019.

For your chance to see Slayer perform, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”