Louder Than Life Festival is bringing the top head-banging rock and metal acts to Louisville this September for its 10th anniversary.

The festival, set to run from September 26 through 29 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, will feature headlining performances from the reunited thrash metal legends of Slayer, the groove metalheads of Slipknot, glam metal group Motley Crue, and nu metal’s Korn. Additional top metal acts set to take the stage include Disturbed, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, followed by rock staples The Offspring, Breaking Benjamin, Seether, and Rage Against the Machine.

150 acts will perform across five stages, with sets from alternative goth-rock Evanescence, Celtic-punk’s Dropkick Murphys, post-hardcore’s Falling in Reverse, and alt-rock’s Chevelle. Spiritbox, Sleeping with Sirens, Architects, Set It Off, Body Count, Pup, Nothing More, Badflower, and Fit For a King are among the acts rounding-out the stacked bill.

“We’re celebrating 10 years of living loud at the biggest rock festival in North America!” festival organizers said in a statement.” Don’t overthink this sh*t. The time is now. Loudmouths, get your passes to the loudest and rowdiest weekend you’ve ever seen. You’re meant for this. For those of you who haven’t experienced this badass Loudmouth community or keep saying “next time”…not on our watch. This is your sign to make it happen and have one wild weekend.”

Single-day and weekend GA passes are currently available via Louder Than Life’s official website. Festivalgoers can also grab tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full festival lineup below: