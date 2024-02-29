The Golden State Warriors are waiving online service fees on ticket purchases for the final 10 home games of their 2023-2024 regular season.

The fees will be waived through Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. for single-game ticket purchases, though it does not apply to resale tickets. This will apply to The Warriors’ upcoming game versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Chase Center, as well as a slew of upcoming games, including matches against the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Indiana Pacers throughout the end of March.

Additionally, the fee will be waived for games purchased throughout April, where the Warriors are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, and Utah Jazz.

“It’s the final stretch of the regular season, but games are only heating up!” the Warriors said on their website.

Tickets for upcoming Warriors games are available via the team’s official website, where the no-fee deal will run through Friday. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

The Warriors are currently 30-27 and are set to take on the Knicks Thursday, followed by the Raptors on Friday.

Find the Warriors’ 10 remaining regular season games below:

Golden State Warriors — 10 Remaining Regular Season Games

Thursday, March 7 vs. Chicago Bulls

Saturday, March 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Monday, March 18 vs. New York Knicks

Wednesday, March 20 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Friday, March 22 vs. Indiana Pacers

Tuesday, April 2 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Sunday, April 7 vs. Utah Jazz

Friday, April 12 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Sunday, April 14 vs. Utah Jazz