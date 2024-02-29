The American rock band Cage the Elephant is gearing up for their 45-date tour across North America from May through September. Young the Giant is set to provide main support for most dates, with Baker slated to join for a handful of gigs.

The “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” band is scheduled to begin their tour on May 17 in Alabama at Hangout Music Festival, then travel to Tennessee, where they will perform at Bonnaroo Music Festival on June 15. From there, Cage the Elephant is set to make stops in cities such as Seattle, Vancouver, Santa Barbara, Austin, Raleigh, Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, and Denver before wrapping up on September 27 at Maryland’s Oceans Calling.

| RELATED: Oceans Calling Festival: Blink 182, The Killers, Dave Matthews Band |

The tour announcement comes close behind the release of their latest single, “Out Loud,” and is set to coincide with their album release date for Neon Pill, set to drop May 17. The new record marks Cage the Elephant’s sixth full-length album to-date.

A presale will begin on March 7, followed by general sales on March 8 via Cage the Elephant’s official website. Fans can also head over to MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Cage the Elephant — Neon Pill 2024 Tour Dates

05/17-19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

06/13-16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/20 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

06/23 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

06/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

06/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

06/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

06/30 – Spokane, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest ^

07/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

07/03 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

07/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

07/06 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena ^

07/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^

07/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

07/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

07/12 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

07/13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^

07/15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

08/02 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

08/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

08/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

08/08 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^

08/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^

08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

08/14 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC ^

08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

08/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC ^

08/19 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^

08/21 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion ^

08/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

08/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell ^

08/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

08/29 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

08/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

09/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

09/07 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater ^

09/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

09/10 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

09/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

09/13 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^

09/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

09/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha ^

09/18 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/27 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling

^ = w/ Young The Giant and Bakar

* = w/ Bakar