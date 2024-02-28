Ocean City, Maryland is getting ready to be taken over by some of the biggest names in the music industry. The Oceans Calling Festival is back for another weekend from September 27 to 29, with Blink-182, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band set to headline.

| RELATED: Dave Matthews Band Plot Summer 2024 Cross-Country Tour |

Over 40 acts will perform across three stages – including Cage The Elephant, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, Counting Crows, Barenaked Ladies, The All American Rejects, The Beach Boys, O.A.R. and Rebelution. The reunited Sublime is also scheduled to take the stage with a special performance featuring original band members Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh, and Jakob Nowell.

In addition to the music, renowned chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag are scheduled to return alongside newcomer Chef Marc Murphy – offering festival-goers locally curated food as well as a series of culinary demonstrations hosted by Jason Biggs.

| RELATED: A Look Ahead: Music Festivals Announced for 2024 |

Presale tickets for the Oceans Calling Festival head on sale Thursday, February 29 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by public on-sale via the festival’s official website. Fans can also secure their spots by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of artists set to perform can be found below: