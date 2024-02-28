Legendary singers Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson are joining forces this summer to headline the 2024 “Outlaw Music Festival Tour.” The singers are set to perform 26 shows from June to September.

Joining Dylan and Nelson on tour are some other notable names in the music scene. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Brittney Spencer, and Celisse will also take the stage at select dates.

“Outlaw Music Festival ” is set to kick off on June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. From there, the tour will make its way through various cities including stops in Charlotte, Virginia Beach, Syracuse, Mansfield, Los Angeles, and Cuyahoga Falls before wrapping up on September 17 at Buffalo’s Darien Lake Amphitheater.

Prior to joining the “Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Dylan is set to perform at a series of headlining shows across the southeast throughout March and April. Meanwhile, Nelson is scheduled to appear at next month’s Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio before joining Chris Stapleton for a date on his “All-American Road Show.”

Tickets will be available to the general public starting March 1 via the tour’s official website. Fans can also head over to MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Outlaw Music Festival” tour dates can be found below:

“Outlaw Music Festival Tour” 2024 Dates

June 21, 2024 | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA

June 22, 2024 | PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, NC

June 23, 2024 | Coastal Credit Union Music Park | Raleigh, NC

June 26, 2024 | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach | Virginia Beach, VA

June 28, 2024 | Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview | Syracuse, NY

June 29, 2024 | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, NY

June 30, 2024 | PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, NJ

July 2, 2024 | Xfinity Center | Mansfield, MA

July 6, 2024 | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts | Bethel, NY

July 7, 2024 | Hersheypark Stadium | Hershey, PA

July 29, 2024 | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre | Chula Vista, CA

July 31, 2024 | Hollywood Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

August 3, 2024 | Shoreline Amphitheatre | Mountain View, CA

August 4, 2024 | Toyota Amphitheatre | Wheatland, CA

August 7, 2024 | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater | Boise, ID

August 9, 2024 | ONE Spokane Stadium | Spokane, WA

August 10, 2024 | Gorge Amphitheatre | George, WA

September 6, 2024 | Somerset Amphitheater | Somerset, WI

September 7, 2024 | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre |Tinley Park, IL

September 8, 2024 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | St. Louis, MO

September 11, 2024 | Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, OH

September 12, 2024 | Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH

September 14, 2024 | The Pavilion at Star Lake | Burgettstown, PA

September 15, 2024 | Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, MI

September 17, 2024| Darien Lake Amphitheater | Buffalo, NY