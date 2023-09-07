California’s country music festival Stagecoach just revealed its 2024 lineup — with a stacked list of headliners.

The annual event will take place over three days from April 26 to 28 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Country superstars Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen are set to headline the event, with appearances from acts like Jelly Roll, Elle King, Hardy, and Bailey Zimmerman. Willie Nelson will take the stage alongside friends, and pop star/rapper Post Malone will perform a special set of country songs.

The Beach Boys, Leon Bridges, and Dwight Yoakam are also slated to perform across the event, with rising acts like Lauren Watkins, Asleep at the Wheel, and Willie Jones rounding-out the bill.

In addition to the regular acts throughout the weekend, special “Late Night in Palomino” sets will take place, with Nickelback performing on Friday, Diplo on Saturday, and Wiz Khalifa on Sunday. Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse and Diplo’s Honky Tonk will be up-for-grabs on the site, as well as a special appearance from the Compton Cowboys.

“Get the gang ready for the most unforgettable weekend yet,” Stagecoach organizers said.

