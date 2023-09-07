It’s time to “Dance, Dance,” — Fall Out Boy is heading out on another round of tour dates to support So Much (For) Stardust.

The tour, aptly titled “So Much For (2our) Dust,” will head to the U.S. in 2024, featuring support from fellow emo pop-punk legends Jimmy Eat World and The Maine. Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play, and CARR will also provide support.

✨ the sequel has arrived ✨ So Much For (2our) Dust is coming back around to the US next year. This time we’re bringing @jimmyeatworld on the whole tour plus @themaine, @hotmulligan, @daisygrenade, @gamesweplayfl, and @CARR_music on select dates.https://t.co/uI1HzLyPKj pic.twitter.com/blovVMtqMx — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 7, 2023

This will be Fall Out Boy’s second leg of their U.S. tour, following a string of shows this past summer with Bring Me The Horizon. The trek will commence in Portland, Oregon on February 28, 2024, followed by gigs at venues like Austin’s Moody Center, the PNC Arena in Raleigh, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and Rupp Arena in Lexington. They’ll also stop in Nashville, Orlando, and Sacramento before wrapping-up at Minneapolis’ Target Center on April 6.

To round-out 2023, Fall Out Boy will appear on a tour across Europe, playing gigs in France, Italy, and England before heading Down Under for shows in December. Their international run comes to an end in Thailand on December 6.

Fall Out Boy first arrived on the scene in the early 2000’s, becoming a force within the emo music community with hits like From Under The Cork Tree‘s “Sugar, We’re Going Down” and “A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More ‘Touch Me,'” along with “Thnks fr th Mmrs” and “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race” from Infinity On High.

Their success only continued from there, producing chart-topping mainstream singles like “Alone Together,” “Uma Thurman,” and “Centuries” over the years. This year, they dropped their eighth LP, So Much (For) Stardust, along with the lead single “Love From The Other Side.”

Tickets to Fall Out Boy’s 2024 U.S. dates head on presale Thursday September 14 via Live Nation with the access code STUDIO. All other tickets to their international dates can be found below via resale marketplaces. See their full list of tour dates:

Fall Out Boy Ticket Links

Fall Out Boy tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Fall Out Boy tickets at ScoreBig

Fall Out Boy tickets at SeatGeek

Fall Out Boy tickets at StubHub

Fall Out Boy tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Fall Out Boy tickets at Vivid Seats

Fall Out Boy ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust 2023

10/17 – Warsaw, PL | COS Torwar

10/18 – Prague, CZ | Sportovni Hala Fortuna

10/20 – Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum

10/21 – Munich, DE | Zenith

10/23 – Paris, FR | Zénith

10/24 – Amsterdam, NL | AFAS Live

10/25 – Brussels, BE | Forest National

10/27 – Leeds, UK | First Direct Arena

10/28 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

10/29 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena

10/31 – Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena Birmingham

11/02 – London, UK | The O2

11/03 – London, UK | The O2

11/04 – Cardiff, UK | Cardiff International Arena

11/06 – Oberhausen, DE | Rudolf Weber-Arena

11/07 – Hamburg, DE | Barclays Arena

11/08 – Berlin, DE | Max-Schmeling-Halle

12/01 – Melbourne, AU | Flemington Racecourse

12/02 – Sydney, AU | Centennial Park

12/03 – Brisbane, AU | Brisbane Showgrounds

12/06 – Bangkok, TH | Thunder Dome

Fall Out Boy ‘So Much For (2our) Dust’ 2024

02/28 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

03/01 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

03/03 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

03/04 – Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

03/07 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

03/08 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

03/11 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

03/13 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at The BJCC

03/15 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

03/16 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/19 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

03/20 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

03/22 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

03/24 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena

03/26 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

03/27 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

03/29 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

03/30 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

03/31 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

04/02 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

04/03 – Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

04/05 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Arena

04/06 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Last Updated on September 7, 2023