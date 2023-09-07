It’s time to “Dance, Dance,” — Fall Out Boy is heading out on another round of tour dates to support So Much (For) Stardust.
The tour, aptly titled “So Much For (2our) Dust,” will head to the U.S. in 2024, featuring support from fellow emo pop-punk legends Jimmy Eat World and The Maine. Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play, and CARR will also provide support.
✨ the sequel has arrived ✨ So Much For (2our) Dust is coming back around to the US next year.
This time we’re bringing @jimmyeatworld on the whole tour plus @themaine, @hotmulligan, @daisygrenade, @gamesweplayfl, and @CARR_music on select dates.https://t.co/uI1HzLyPKj pic.twitter.com/blovVMtqMx
— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 7, 2023
This will be Fall Out Boy’s second leg of their U.S. tour, following a string of shows this past summer with Bring Me The Horizon. The trek will commence in Portland, Oregon on February 28, 2024, followed by gigs at venues like Austin’s Moody Center, the PNC Arena in Raleigh, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and Rupp Arena in Lexington. They’ll also stop in Nashville, Orlando, and Sacramento before wrapping-up at Minneapolis’ Target Center on April 6.
To round-out 2023, Fall Out Boy will appear on a tour across Europe, playing gigs in France, Italy, and England before heading Down Under for shows in December. Their international run comes to an end in Thailand on December 6.
Fall Out Boy first arrived on the scene in the early 2000’s, becoming a force within the emo music community with hits like From Under The Cork Tree‘s “Sugar, We’re Going Down” and “A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More ‘Touch Me,'” along with “Thnks fr th Mmrs” and “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race” from Infinity On High.
Their success only continued from there, producing chart-topping mainstream singles like “Alone Together,” “Uma Thurman,” and “Centuries” over the years. This year, they dropped their eighth LP, So Much (For) Stardust, along with the lead single “Love From The Other Side.”
Tickets to Fall Out Boy’s 2024 U.S. dates head on presale Thursday September 14 via Live Nation with the access code STUDIO. All other tickets to their international dates can be found below via resale marketplaces. See their full list of tour dates:
Fall Out Boy ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust 2023
10/17 – Warsaw, PL | COS Torwar
10/18 – Prague, CZ | Sportovni Hala Fortuna
10/20 – Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum
10/21 – Munich, DE | Zenith
10/23 – Paris, FR | Zénith
10/24 – Amsterdam, NL | AFAS Live
10/25 – Brussels, BE | Forest National
10/27 – Leeds, UK | First Direct Arena
10/28 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro
10/29 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena
10/31 – Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena Birmingham
11/02 – London, UK | The O2
11/03 – London, UK | The O2
11/04 – Cardiff, UK | Cardiff International Arena
11/06 – Oberhausen, DE | Rudolf Weber-Arena
11/07 – Hamburg, DE | Barclays Arena
11/08 – Berlin, DE | Max-Schmeling-Halle
12/01 – Melbourne, AU | Flemington Racecourse
12/02 – Sydney, AU | Centennial Park
12/03 – Brisbane, AU | Brisbane Showgrounds
12/06 – Bangkok, TH | Thunder Dome
Fall Out Boy ‘So Much For (2our) Dust’ 2024
02/28 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
03/01 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
03/03 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
03/04 – Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
03/07 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
03/08 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
03/11 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
03/13 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at The BJCC
03/15 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center
03/16 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
03/19 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
03/20 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
03/22 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
03/24 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena
03/26 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
03/27 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
03/29 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
03/30 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena
03/31 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
04/02 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
04/03 – Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena
04/05 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Arena
04/06 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center
