Fall Out Boy Announce Summer Tour Dates Supporting New Album

Fall-Out Boy will be taking their show on the road this summer, announcing plans for the So Much For (Tour) Dust run across North America. The tour, which will see the band joined by bring Me The Horizon on most dates and select appearances by Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr, will run from June through early August and includes four stadium stops in addition to amphitheater dates.

Touring plans come close on the heels of a surprise hometown show in Chicago, where the band played a short-notice gig at Metro, a venue with significance from the band’s early days. “Twenty years ago, I told my mom I was going to take a semester off [college] because we were headlining Metro and I wanted to see how that would work out.” FOB’s Pete Wentz expressed the band’s enduring relationship with the venue: “Walking up those stairs is the closest thing this band will have to church.”

The tour shares much of its name with the band’s upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust, which is scheduled to be released on March 24. Tickets for Fall Out Boy tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 3. Prior to that, there will be presale opportunities throughout the day on Thursday, February 2.

Fall Out Boy’s So Much For (Tour) Dust dates kick off at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Wednesday, June 21, and from there play at venues including Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas), Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA), Riverbend Music Center (Cincinnati, OH), Budweiser Stage (Toronto), and Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Lake, NY) before wrapping up with an August 6 stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ. Aside from Wrigley Field, the tour will play stadium shows in Los Angeles (BMO Stadium), Boston (Fenway Park), and New York (Forest Hills Stadium).

The full touring schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Fall Out Boy Tour Dates

Wednesday, June 21* – Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

Friday, June 23* – Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 24≠* – Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater

Tuesday, June 27 – The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wednesday, June 28 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, June 30 – Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 1 – Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA | BMO Stadium

Wednesday, July 5 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Friday, July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 9≠ – Englewood, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 11 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Thursday, July 13 – Somerset, WI | Somerset Amphitheater

Saturday, July 15 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Sunday, July 16 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Tuesday, July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, July 19 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, July 21 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Saturday, July 22 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Monday, July 24 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 25 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 26 – Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheater

Saturday, July 29 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sunday, July 30 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Tuesday, August 1 – Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

Wednesday, August 2 – Boston, MA | Fenway Park

Friday, August 4 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Saturday, August 5 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, August 6 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

