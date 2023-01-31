Fall Out Boy Announce Summer Tour Dates Supporting New Album
Fall-Out Boy will be taking their show on the road this summer, announcing plans for the So Much For (Tour) Dust run across North America. The tour, which will see the band joined by bring Me The Horizon on most dates and select appearances by Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr, will run from June through early August and includes four stadium stops in addition to amphitheater dates.
🚨 WAKE UP, we’re going on tour 🚨
✨So Much For (Tour) Dust✨ is coming to stadiums & amphitheaters this summer!
Taking @bmthofficial + @royalandtheserp along for the ride + @Alkaline_Trio, @newfoundglory, @fouryearstrong & @TheAcademyIs on select dates https://t.co/uI1HzLyPKj pic.twitter.com/nFHXMjfQDn
— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 31, 2023
Touring plans come close on the heels of a surprise hometown show in Chicago, where the band played a short-notice gig at Metro, a venue with significance from the band’s early days. “Twenty years ago, I told my mom I was going to take a semester off [college] because we were headlining Metro and I wanted to see how that would work out.” FOB’s Pete Wentz expressed the band’s enduring relationship with the venue: “Walking up those stairs is the closest thing this band will have to church.”
The tour shares much of its name with the band’s upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust, which is scheduled to be released on March 24. Tickets for Fall Out Boy tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 3. Prior to that, there will be presale opportunities throughout the day on Thursday, February 2.
Fall Out Boy’s So Much For (Tour) Dust dates kick off at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Wednesday, June 21, and from there play at venues including Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas), Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA), Riverbend Music Center (Cincinnati, OH), Budweiser Stage (Toronto), and Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Lake, NY) before wrapping up with an August 6 stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ. Aside from Wrigley Field, the tour will play stadium shows in Los Angeles (BMO Stadium), Boston (Fenway Park), and New York (Forest Hills Stadium).
The full touring schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:
Fall Out Boy Tour Dates
Wednesday, June 21* – Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
Friday, June 23* – Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 24≠* – Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater
Tuesday, June 27 – The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Wednesday, June 28 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
Friday, June 30 – Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 1 – Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA | BMO Stadium
Wednesday, July 5 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
Friday, July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 9≠ – Englewood, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
Thursday, July 13 – Somerset, WI | Somerset Amphitheater
Saturday, July 15 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Sunday, July 16 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center
Tuesday, July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
Wednesday, July 19 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
Friday, July 21 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
Saturday, July 22 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Monday, July 24 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 25 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 26 – Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheater
Saturday, July 29 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sunday, July 30 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
Tuesday, August 1 – Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium
Wednesday, August 2 – Boston, MA | Fenway Park
Friday, August 4 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
Saturday, August 5 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
Sunday, August 6 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
