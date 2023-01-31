Lil Wayne Announces Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Dates

Rap icon Lil Wayne announced plans for a 28-city tour for 2023, bringing Welcome To Tha Carter tour dates across North America. The five-time...

Rap icon Lil Wayne announced plans for a 28-city tour for 2023, bringing Welcome To Tha Carter tour dates across North America. The five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper announced the tour ahead of his receiving the Global Impact Award from the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective.

Welcome to Tha Carter kicks off with an April 4 show at The Fillmore Minneapolis in Minnesota and winds its way through April and May at iconic venues that include HISTORY (Toronto), Apollo Theater (New York), Tabernacle (Atlanta), Rupp Arena (Lexington, KY), and The Masonic (San Francisco) before wrapping with a show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on May 13.

Tickets to see Lil Wayne on tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 3. Presales launch before that, including an artist presale that kicked off on Tuesday, January 31, with others to come before general sale availability.

The full touring schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Lil Wayne WELCOME TO THA CARTER TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*

Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*

Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius

Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater

Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*

Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

