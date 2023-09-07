Nebraska Women’s Volleyball just broke a world record.

During a game between Nebraska State University and University of Nebraska Omaha on August 30, over 92,000 fans filled Memorial Stadium. This was the largest crowd in the world for a women’s sporting event, ESPN reported.

92,003 in attendance.@HuskerVB breaks the world record for the largest crowd ever at a women’s sporting event 👏 @espnW | #ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/ChyhUCvaAZ — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2023

Husker Nation, you’ve done it. The WORLD RECORD for a Women’s Sporting Event lives in Lincoln. Today’s attendance: 9️⃣2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ There is NO PLACE like Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/lQFguWHyp8 — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023

The match, dubbed “Volleyball Day in Nebraska,” broke the previous world record in women’s sports attendance at a Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg in Barcelona, Spain last year, as well as the memorable 1999 Women’s World Cup soccer final between Team USA and China at the Rose Bowl in California.

This unprecedented attendance could shape the future for women athletes across the globe — especially as a nationally televised event.

“I’ve been saying it’s so huge for little girls to get to see a women’s sport and volleyball being played on this big of a stage and having so many people invest in it,” Nebraska junior Lexi Rodriguez told ESPN. “When you’re little, you have big dreams and big goals. Having this to look up to is something that a lot of little girls will keep in the back of their mind when they’re pursuing the sport of volleyball.”

The Nebraska Cornhuskers beat Omaha 3-0.

Following the game, a drone lit up “92,003” next to the stadium’s giant video screen.

Underrated part of last night's Nebraska volleyball spectacle: The drone show. 🤯pic.twitter.com/6l8fr5RX4e — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 31, 2023

While Nebraska is already breaking records, it’s still early in the season. So far, the team is 6-0, and they’re set to take on Long Beach State on September 9.

Last Updated on September 7, 2023